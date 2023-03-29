5 Symptoms Of Weak Bones You Shouldn't Ignore

Weak bones can lead to back and neck pain

It is crucial to maintain healthy bones since childhood. From drinking milk to exercising regularly, we come across several ways to keep bones healthy as we age. But unknowingly many put their bone health at risk due to several factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, improper intake of essential nutrients and many more. When bones become weak and brittle, the condition is termed as osteoporosis. In this condition, the bones become so weak that even a minor fall can lead to fracture. Therefore, it is crucial to pay attention to the signs and symptoms of weak bones so that the condition can be fixed on time. Let's take a look at these symptoms.

Signs and symptoms of osteoporosis

Treating weak and brittle bones is crucial to prevent serious consequences and frequent fractures. Here are some of the symptoms of weak bones:

1. Receding gums: If you are losing bone around your jaw, your gums can recede. Your dentist can screen for bone loss in this case.

2. Weak and brittle fingernails: Several factors can lead to brittle nails. Weak bone health also leads to brittle nails.

3. Strength of your grip reduces: Low handgrip strength is linked to low bone density. It can affect your day-to-day activities.

4. Back and neck pain: This pain can range from mild to strong. Many relate back and neck pain to bad posture but in some cases, it can also be a sign of osteoporosis.

5. Change in body posture: Osteoporosis often leads to a stooped posture.

In severe cases one can notice loss of height and frequent fractures even due to sneezing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.