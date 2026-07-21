The United Nations warned on Monday that Ebola risked spreading in displacement camps in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, saying overcrowding could fuel transmission. The UN aid agency OCHA said that confirmed Ebola cases had been reported in "at least 16 displacement sites" across Ituri, the northeastern province at the epicentre of outbreak. "These sites host more than 270,000 displaced people, with overcrowding and limited access to basic services increasing the risk of disease transmission," OCHA said in a statement.

The UN and its partners have been installing handwashing stations and contacting communities on Ebola prevention measures, OCHA said.

Cases of Ebola, which spreads through close contact and infected bodily fluids, have so far been found in five DRC provinces, as well as in neighbouring Uganda.

There have been 2,344 confirmed cases of Ebola in the DRC, including 930 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

More than 460 patients have recovered in the country, while there are 192 suspected cases.

The epidemic is now the third-largest Ebola outbreak on record.

The DRC's 17th Ebola outbreak was declared on May 15 after several deaths in Ituri, a mineral-rich northeastern province plagued by a myriad of armed groups.

"Needs continue to outpace available resources," OCHA warned.

It called for increased international support to sustain the Ebola response and life-saving assistance for displaced communities "already facing years of conflict, displacement and deteriorating living conditions", it said.

There are no approved vaccines or treatments for the rare Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which is behind the current outbreak.

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