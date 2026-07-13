New Zealand actor Sam Neill, best known for his iconic roles in Jurassic Park and The Piano, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that he died suddenly in Sydney. As per the statement posted to the actor's social media page, his death was "sudden and unexpected". In 2023, Neill revealed that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was battling with this disease since 2022. His family later said he had remained cancer-free before his death, though they did not specify the cause. Neill's battle with the disease brought attention to a rare form of blood cancer that many people know little about. According to a study in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, non-hodgkin's lymphoma accounts for roughly 5% of head and neck cancers.

What Is Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma?

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) is a rare and aggressive subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. It develops in T-cells, a type of white blood cell that helps the immune system fight infections. Unlike many common cancers, AITL affects the immune system itself, making people more vulnerable to infections and other complications. It is most commonly diagnosed in older adults and accounts for only a small percentage of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases.

Also read: Jurassic Park Star Sam Neill Is Cancer-Free After Chemotherapy Failed; How CAR T-Cell Therapy Worked

What Are The Symptoms?

One of the biggest challenges with AITL is that its symptoms often resemble common illnesses, leading to delayed diagnosis. Common symptoms include:

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin

Persistent fever

Night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

Extreme fatigue

Skin rashes or itching

Frequent infections

Enlarged liver or spleen

Because these symptoms can overlap with viral infections or autoimmune conditions, medical evaluation is important if they persist.

How Is It Diagnosed?

Doctors usually perform several tests before confirming the diagnosis. These may include:

Physical examination Blood tests Lymph node biopsy PET-CT or CT scan Bone marrow examination, if needed Specialised laboratory tests to identify the lymphoma subtype

A biopsy remains the most important test for confirming the disease.

What Happened In Sam Neill's Case?

Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma nearly five years ago. He initially underwent chemotherapy, but over time, the treatment stopped working. He later received CAR-T cell therapy, an advanced form of immunotherapy that uses a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. The treatment successfully brought his cancer into remission, and recent scans had shown no detectable cancer before his death.

Also read: Survived A Brain Tumour? Here's How Cell Therapy Could Support Recovery

What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy?

CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy is one of the newest treatments for certain blood cancers. According to a study published in Molecular Medicine Reports, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is an innovative form of immunotherapy that reprograms a patient's own T cells to identify and destroy cancer cells. Often described as a "living drug," it has transformed the treatment of blood cancers and is currently being explored as a potential therapy for solid tumours and autoimmune disorders. The process involves:

Collecting a patient's T-cells from the blood Genetically modifying these cells in a laboratory so they can recognise cancer cells Multiplying the modified cells Infusing them back into the patient's bloodstream

Once inside the body, these engineered immune cells seek out and destroy cancer cells more effectively. Initially developed for certain blood cancers, CAR-T therapy is now being studied for other cancers and autoimmune diseases.

How Is This Cancer Treated?

Treatment depends on the stage of the disease, the patient's age, and overall health. Options may include:

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

Stem cell transplantation in selected patients

CAR-T cell therapy for relapsed or treatment-resistant disease

Doctors often combine different treatments to improve outcomes.

Can It Be Prevented?

There is currently no known way to prevent angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. Researchers are still investigating its exact causes, although age, immune system abnormalities, and certain genetic changes may increase the risk.

Regular health check-ups and seeking medical attention for persistent symptoms can help detect the disease earlier. Sam Neill's journey highlighted both the seriousness of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and the remarkable progress being made in cancer treatment. While this rare blood cancer remains aggressive, advances such as CAR-T cell therapy are offering new hope to patients whose disease does not respond to conventional treatments. Anyone experiencing persistent swollen lymph nodes, unexplained fever, night sweats, weight loss, or ongoing fatigue should seek medical evaluation rather than dismissing these symptoms as a routine illness. Early diagnosis remains one of the most important factors in improving treatment outcomes.

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