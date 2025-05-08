Could CT Scan Increase Cancer Risk? New Research Reveals The Link

Computed tomography (CT) scan is an effective diagnostic tool that uses a series of X-rays to create detailed images of your body. A CT scan gives a clearer and more precise view, which can be helpful for various purposes, such as diagnosing diseases or injuries and planning medical, surgical, or radiation treatments. However, recent research indicates that the radiation exposure from these scans could be linked to a significant number of cancer cases in the United States each year.

According to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, CT scans could result in approximately 103,000 future cancers, accounting for 5% of all new cancer diagnoses in the U.S. The study projected that the 93 million scans performed in 2023 alone could eventually lead to over 100,000 additional cancer cases.

Should you be worried?

The study highlights that while the risk from a single scan is low, it is not zero. Children and teenagers are at higher risk because their bodies are still developing. Adults, however, may face a greater risk since most scans are performed on them.

The most common cancers linked to CT scan exposure include lung, colon, bladder cancer, and leukemia. For women, breast cancer is also a significant concern.

The study also warns that if the situations remain unchanged, CT scans can cause as many cancer cases as two well-known risk factors- alcohol and excess weight.

What should you do?

Imaging techniques that use radiation, such as CT scans, expose your body to ionizing radiation. A single scan is unlikely to cause harm, but repeated scans could increase your lifetime risk of radiation-induced cancer. Some studies suggest that up to 30% of scans may not even be medically necessary.

While CT scans are a vital part of medical treatment and cannot be avoided, if you are advised to undergo multiple scans in a year, consider asking your doctor about low-radiation scan options. Additionally, try to avoid unnecessary scans. Overall, CT scans generally do more good than harm and can be life-saving.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.