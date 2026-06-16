Ukrainian Woman Claims Indian Cinemas Blew Her Mind Compared To European Theatres: 'Not Even a Competition'

A Ukrainian content creator, Sandra On, has caught social media's attention after comparing Indian and European cinema experiences. In an Instagram post titled, 'Indian cinema vs European cinema,' Sandra claimed Indian theatres completely blew her mind, leaving European facilities far behind in multiple parameters. Her post highlighted that Indian cinema hospitality and infrastructure are so advanced that it is not even a competition.

Sandra said she was truly impressed by the food service in Indian cinemas, where any customer could order the food online and have it delivered to their seats.

"Ordering from your seat. This one blew my mind. In India, you can walk straight into the cinema, sit down, and order food through an app while the movie is already playing. They bring it directly to your seat," Sandra captioned the post.

Sandra highlighted that in European cinemas, moviegoers had only access to popcorn, chips and cola but in India, you had access to restaurant-style menus.

"Okay, this one is not even a competition. In India there is an actual menu. Like a real menu. With real food. So if you are hungry, you can actually eat a meal, not just snacks," she said.

Sandra observed that Indian cinemas have stringent, airport-style security screenings, where safety of the moviegoers is prioritised.

"In India, you go through a check that feels almost like an airport. Bags, metal detector, the whole thing. No passport stamp though. In Europe, it's much more relaxed. Probably because it's just safer overall but still, the contrast is wild."

Check The Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the post, one of the social media users said: "Algorithm is not gonna push this reel."

Another added: "The food delivery to your seat is a nuisance. I don't like it, they ruin the movie experience, they keep passing by or whispering to other customers, which gets really annoying."

A third commented: "Oh my god, yes. Nobody warned me about the intermission halfway through the movie, and I was shocked by it! But it is convenient. Also, the locals said that until quite recently, the national anthem used to play before every screening."