No Ban On Food Delivery Services In New Delhi Area: Police

Delhi Police on Friday dismissed as "false, baseless and misleading" social media claims that food delivery app services has been banned across the New Delhi area.

In a clarification, police said no such restriction has been imposed and urged citizens not to believe or share unverified information circulating on social media.

People have been advised to rely only on official sources for authentic updates, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)