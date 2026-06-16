Man Seen Working On Laptop While Riding Camel In Sahara Desert, Leaves Internet In Stitches

A viral video has sparked laughter across social media after showing a man attending what appears to be a Zoom meeting while riding a camel through the Sahara Desert. The clip, shared on Instagram by New York-based content creator Saad Akhtar, captures an unusual work setup with a traveller balancing an open laptop on a camel's hump as he journeys across endless stretches of sand dunes. Completely focused on the screen, the man appears unfazed by his extraordinary surroundings.

Adding to the humour, Akhtar overlaid the video with the caption, "POV: he told his boss he's working from home," while joking in the post description that "some people love increasing shareholder value."

The footage quickly struck a chord online, with viewers dubbing it the ultimate example of remote work culture gone global. Many joked that the traditional office has now expanded from living rooms and coffee shops to some of the most remote corners of the planet.

Others couldn't help but wonder about the logistics. While the man's dedication drew admiration, many were more curious about how he managed to maintain an internet connection in the middle of the desert.

One user wrote, "The wifi is impressive."

The video also reignited conversations about the changing nature of work in an era where laptops and connectivity can turn almost any location into a temporary office. For some, it was a humorous reminder that work-life balance remains elusive, and for others, it looked like the perfect blend of adventure and productivity.

Ankther commented, "WFH stands for wherever feels home." A third user joked, "manifesting this for me."

The clip joins a growing list of viral "work from anywhere" moments, including a recent video of a professional joining a corporate call while riding a rollercoaster in South Korea.