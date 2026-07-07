Entrepreneur Says Going Fully Remote Changed His Career And Life

Remote work has changed the way many people build their careers, giving them the freedom to work from different places instead of staying in one office. Sharing his own journey, an entrepreneur explained how choosing to work fully remotely years ago has shaped both his professional and personal life.

In a post on X, Sankalp Sinha, founder of NextDoorCompany, said he went fully remote in 2018 and has not looked back since. He wrote that in Bengaluru, the best "office" one can get is a gated community with generous landscape. He added that working remotely has opened unimaginable opportunities for him.

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According to Sankalp, remote work has allowed him to travel while continuing his job. He said that since 2018, he has lived and worked from around 40 cities across the world, spending an average of three weeks in each city. He explained that this gave him the chance to explore places in detail, experience local culture, meet people and also visit the popular tourist attractions.

He further shared that in 2026, he is building his own software company on his own while continuing to work remotely. He said he has no plans to take a permanent office.

He also said that remote work has given him more time to enjoy simple moments at home. Sinha shared that he now enjoys working from the lawn in his backyard and often looks back with gratitude for deciding to go fully remote eight years ago.

Reflecting on his journey, Sinha said that choosing remote work gave him time, freedom and financial opportunities that his 21-year-old self, coming from a modest middle-class family, could never have imagined.

