Don't Sign A Rent Agreement Until You Review These 3 Hidden Clauses First

Finding the perfect rental home often feels like the hardest part of the journey, espcially in urban India. After weeks of scrolling through listings, visiting apartments and negotiating rent, most tenants breathe a sigh of relief the moment they find a flat that fits their budget and matches their expectations.

But that's exactly when many make their biggest mistake, according to legal professionals.

In ignorance, tenants often sign the rental agreement without reading the fine print. Legal experts and real estate developers say that overlooking just a few clauses can later lead to disputes over security deposits, maintenance charges or even hefty penalties if you decide to move out early.

While the monthly rent gets all the attention, industry experts say the real risks are hidden elsewhere in the agreement.

1. Security Deposit: Know When And How You'll Get It Back

One of the most common reasons behind landlord-tenant disputes is the security deposit.

According to Jason Samuel, Managing Director, House of Swamiraj, tenants should never assume the deposit will automatically be refunded after they vacate the property. The agreement should clearly mention how many days the landlord has to return the deposit and under what circumstances deductions can be made. It should also distinguish genuine damage from normal wear and tear, such as faded paint or minor ageing.

Anurag Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments, says many tenants focus only on the monthly rent while ignoring deposit-related clauses. In many Indian cities, security deposits can range from two to six months' rent, and sometimes even more. If the agreement doesn't clearly spell out deduction rules and the refund timeline, recovering the money can become a long and expensive battle.

Goel adds that a significant share of rental disputes revolves around security deposits, property damage claims and disagreements over early termination, making detailed documentation essential.

2. Lock-In Period And Exit Terms: Don't Get Trapped

Life changes. Jobs change. Cities change. But your rental agreement may not be so flexible.

Samuel says every tenant should carefully read the lock-in clause before signing. The agreement should clearly specify how long the tenant is legally required to stay, what happens if they leave before that period ends and how much notice must be given.

Goel points out that many tenants misunderstand lock-in clauses. If such a clause exists, leaving before the stipulated period could amount to a breach of contract, potentially making the tenant liable to pay rent for the remaining lock-in period.

Aman Gupta, Director, RPS Group, says exit clauses are often ignored during negotiations, even though they become the biggest source of conflict later. He advises tenants to ensure the agreement clearly defines the notice period, termination conditions, inspection process after vacating the property, repair responsibilities and the timeline for returning the security deposit.

According to Gupta, India's rapidly growing urban rental market and increasingly mobile workforce have made rental contracts more complex than ever. Vague wording can result in financial penalties, delayed deposit refunds and unnecessary legal disputes.

3. Maintenance Charges: Never Assume Who Pays

Many tenants believe their monthly rent covers every expense. That's not always true.

Samuel says maintenance charges in modern residential societies can be substantial. Rental agreements should explicitly mention whether these monthly charges will be borne by the landlord or the tenant. Leaving this open to interpretation can create avoidable disputes later.

He adds that a transparent agreement is especially important when renting premium apartments in large residential projects, where facilities such as private lobbies, parking and common amenities often come with significant maintenance costs.

Written Promises Matter More Than Verbal Assurances

Experts say verbal commitments made during negotiations carry little legal value if they don't appear in the agreement.

Gupta advises tenants to ensure every promise made by the landlord -- whether it relates to painting, maintenance, parking, furniture or lease extensions -- is recorded in writing. Once a dispute reaches legal proceedings, written clauses carry far greater weight than verbal assurances.

Commercial Tenants Should Watch Three Extra Clauses

The same caution applies to businesses leasing office or retail space.

Vijay Raundal, Director, Teerth Realties, says flexible rental arrangements are helping startups and small businesses expand without locking up precious capital in real estate purchases. However, entrepreneurs should closely examine commercial lease agreements before signing.

According to Raundal, three clauses deserve special attention: rent escalation, maintenance charges and other operating expenses such as electricity, water, parking and common area maintenance. Clear agreements benefit landlords as well by reducing vacancies, improving tenant relationships and ensuring more stable rental income.