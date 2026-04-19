Elon Musk Honours Last Wish Of Teen, Whose "Biggest Dream" Was To Meet Him, Post Goes Viral

Elon Musk has honoured a 15-year-old girl's last wish in a post on X. The girl, Liv Perrotto, dreamt of meeting him and left behind a handwritten list of questions before she died. The tech billionaire answered each question after previously writing that he "will answer shortly". The girl was battling cancer when she wanted to meet the Tesla CEO.

Details of the heartwarming story were shared on social media by political commentator Glenn Beck, along with photos of Liv and a notepad she kept by her bed. The post has since gone viral, touching millions online.

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According to Beck, Liv actually had the chance to speak with Musk days before her death. But she was too exhausted from treatment and asked him to call back later. She passed away before that call could happen.

Knowing how much it meant, Liv left behind eight questions written on her nightstand. Her mother, Rebecca Perrotto, gave the list to Beck, hoping Musk would see it.

No



Yes



Yes



Your Name



Yes, a several times. Kyoto. teamLab.



Yes



Yes



Ok 😀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2026

Here Are The Eight Questions:

Liv's note was a mix of business, tech, and pop culture. She asked:

1) Are you going to make your own phone?

2) Are you expanding the Tesla Diner to new areas?

3) Will there be any new games with any upcoming Tesla updates?

4) What is your favourite anime?

5) Have you ever been to Japan? What was your favourite place/thing there?

6) Do you know who Hatsune Miku is?

7) Was Ani inspired from Misa from Death Note?

8) Can you make Asteroid (the Shiba Inu zero-g indicator she designed for the Polaris Dawn mission) the mascot for SpaceX?

I wish she was here to see this. 🫶❤️😭 — Rebecca Perrotto (@rebeccaperrotto) April 18, 2026

Social Media Reaction

Musk fulfilled the wish by replying directly to Beck's post, answering all eight questions in order. The post drew nearly two million views and tens of thousands of likes. Rebecca responded to Musk's answers: "I wish she were here to see this."

The thread spread quickly across X, with users calling it "heartbreaking and beautiful" and praising Musk for taking time to respond to each point.

"Someday, because of Elon, and people like him, our children won't have to die of cancer," one user wrote.

"At a time when so much negativity and chaos is rampant, this is such a heartwarming reminder of kindness and humanity in life. Well done," another user wrote.

"Gone too soon but you will never be forgotten. If you only knew how many people shed tears over this. Rest in heaven sweet child," a third user added.