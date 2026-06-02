New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Signs 'Cutest' Executive Order Ahead Of NBA Finals: 'No More Bedtimes'

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed a unique executive order on Monday (June 1), "repealing" bedtimes for the upcoming NBA Finals. Marking a memorable moment six months into his term, Mamdani suspended bedtime rules so "New York's Cutest" could watch the Knicks play without interruption. At the official signing ceremony, the mayor was joined by a group of local children. Dressed in vibrant Knicks colours, the kids endorsed the playful order by stamping the document with their handprints.

Featuring the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, each NBA Finals game will start at 8:30 PM ET, which could lead to late nights for youngsters with school the next day.

"Today, I signed an Executive Order temporarily repealing bedtimes in the City of New York so that kids of all ages can watch our team in the NBA Finals," wrote Mamdani in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"As Mayor, you're forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them. Go Knicks," he added.

Mamdani, a die-hard Knicks fan, has been a vocal and visible supporter for the club, which has reached the championship final for the first time in 27 years.

Here's what the order, written in an unofficial Comic Sans font, reads:

Repealing Kids' Bedtimes For Knicks Finals Run

"WHEREAS, the New York Knickerbockers (hereinafter referred to as "the Knicks") have not reached the NBA Finals since 1999; and WHEREAS, it is important for all New Yorkers of all ages to support the Knicks in their Championship run."

"WHEREAS, bedtimes should not impede the ability of New York's Cutest to cheer for the Knicks and watch every second of this historic Championship series. NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to the powers vested in me as Mayor of the City of New York and Knicks Fan-in-Chief."

"Section 1. I hereby direct that bedtimes in the City of New York are repealed during the NBA Finals so that kids of all ages can root for their New York Knicks. 2. Go New York Go New York Go. 3. This Order shall take effect immediately and shall not expire until the Knicks complete-and hopefully win this historic Championship run."

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Mamdani And His Love For Sports

Apart from basketball, Mamdani is a big football fan, having supported London-based Premier League club Arsenal for years. After the Gunners became champions of England, Mamdani penned an article detailing his love for the club, stating that no matter how chaotic his day had been as the mayor, he ended it by pulling up the Premier League table and "smiling at the sight of Arsenal on top".

Mamdani also publicly pressured FIFA to lower World Cup ticket prices, arguing against dynamic pricing and fighting to ensure local New York fans can afford to attend matches.