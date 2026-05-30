American Couple Spends Rs 10 Lakh On 30-Day Trip Across 13 Indian Cities

An American couple has caught social media's attention after revealing that they spent $10,605 (Rs 10 lakh) during a 30-day trip across 13 Indian cities. Sharing their expenses on Instagram, travellers Alex and Amelia admitted the total surpassed their expectations. The couple attributed the high expenses to their preference for luxury accommodations and premium experiences over budget travel options.

"In total, we spent $10,605 (Rs 10 lakh) for our 30-day trip in India. That's $354 (Rs 33,627) per day," the couple wrote, adding that transport was the biggest expense in their trip.

"We visited 3 cities in only 30 days, which meant we had to spend a lot of time transporting, and it ended up being one of our biggest expenses."

The couple said they took as many as six flights, six private car rides and two train rides during their India sojourn. The costs were further inflated by the high prices of premium hotels, with per night costing them roughly $127 (Rs 12,064).

"Lodging wasn't as low-cost as other travellers make it seem if you aren't only looking for budget options," they said, highlighting that eating out for breakfast, lunch and dinner also made their wallets lighter.

"We'd be lying if we told you we weren't also surprised when we ran the numbers and saw just how much we spent during our month in India."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, some social media users were surprised by the spending amount, while others said it was understandable given the couple did live like royalty.

"Wow, you definitely lived like royalty if you managed to spend that much in just one month," said one user while another added: "Everyone freaking out must not have read the first pinned post on your profile. It clearly states you guys saved $100k before leaving to travel for a year. You're not trying to rough it or pinch pennies!

A third commented: "This makes sense to me. India can be super cheap if you live like a backpacker and eat like a local. But for the mid to high range hotels, good quality food and special experiences, it adds up. Especially since prices have gone up A LOT since the pandemic."

A fourth said: "Wow, I spent two months in India, $500 for the first month and $700 for the second. Woof! That is a big spend."