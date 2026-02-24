Watch: American Traveller Praises India Sleeper Buses For Comfort And Convenience

An American traveller has gone viral on social media after praising India's sleeper buses, calling them the best mode of transportation in the country. Content creator Sierra Liliann, who oscillates between Rishikesh and the US, said these buses were 'GOATED' simply for their convenience and the comfort they provided to the passengers.

"Of course, I love the convenience and ease of taking a taxi, and the adventure of taking a train is also special, but to me these AC sleeper buses are GOATED," Liliann wrote in an Instagram post.

She highlighted three major reasons for preferring sleeper buses, ranging from being able to eat the street food at various 'dhabas' to admiring India's natural beauty through the large windows.

"Laying with a full window view. When you are on a sleeper bus, you have this amazing, long, clear window right next to you. I love watching all the beautiful farmlands, driving through local towns, and seeing all kinds of animals around. Everything from the normal dogs and cows to monkeys, goats, sheep, birds, and once I even saw a camel," said Liliann.

"The mid-way Dhaba stop. There's nothing like that moment when I'm woken out of my sleep by the driver yelling, “AADHA GHANTA (Half-an-hour)” and knowing I'm about to destroy some parathas and chai."

Calling it a safe, comfortable, and budget-friendly way to travel within India, Lilinn said the concept of sleeper buses really did not exist in America.

"Coming from a smaller town in America, we don't have decent public transportation options in most places. The concept of sleeper buses and trains is just so cool to my American brain!"

Liliann, however, highlighted one downside, and that was the absence of bathrooms in some of the sleeper buses. "I am personally really good at controlling my bladder (I do not consume a healthy amount of water). So if you can also control it, or are in a constant state of dehydration like me, the bus is a great option!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

Social Media Reactions

As the video gained traction online, social media users appreciated Liliann for sharing her positive experience, while others suggested her ideas for the next bus journey.

"Welcome to India and enjoy the bus ride," said one user, while another suggested: "Next week, you must go to Mathura, Uttar Pradesh for the festival of Holi, one of the best known in India."

A third commented: "Even though the buses don't have a washroom, in that case, you may request to stop the bus at any petrol pump or restaurant in between, there you can use these free public services. Have a good day."

Better Than European Buses

A few months ago, a Canadian traveller declared the India sleeper buses better than most buses in Europe. Justin, who boarded a sleeper bus in Kolkata, said 'European buses' never treated him so well during his travels as the Indian buses did.

"European buses have nothing on Indian sleeper buses. It is actually pretty sick. You get a whole bed, some baked goods, a water bottle and a blanket."

After making himself comfortable, Justin said the best part of travelling in sleeper buses was that you got to wake up in a different city, relaxed and energised.

"I am just saying, the European buses never treated me so well. But really, the best thing about sleeper buses is you just get to go to sleep and wake up in your destination...so next time you are in India, pay the $15 and come have a sleepover on a bus with your homies."