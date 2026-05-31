Jeff Bezos On New York City's Efficiency Plan: "Can Zero Out Taxes On Bottom Half Of Earners"

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has weighed in on New York City politics once again, this time addressing Mayor Zohran Mamdani's newly announced government efficiency initiative. The exchange follows a public dispute between the two over Mayor Mamdani's "tax the rich" agenda and the city's school budget. Mamdani, on May 28, introduced COGE (the Commission on Government Efficiency) on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the panel is designed to make city government work smarter, faster, and more effectively.

"This morning we are introducing COGE - the Commission on Government Efficiency. This Commission will find ways for our city to work smarter, faster, and more effectively for working people. New Yorkers deserve a city government as careful with their money as they are," Mamdani wrote. "COGE will hold hearings in every borough and meet with union members, community organizers, and working people who will shape how we build a more responsive and accountable government. The future of this city will be built by all of us, together."

Responding to that, Bezos wrote: "This is great and they do deserve that. And, with some of the savings, we can zero out taxes on the bottom half of earners. The best way to put money in people's pockets is not to take it out in the first place."

This latest interaction comes just days after the two publicly clashed over tax policy and education spending. Appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box, Bezos pushed back against the city's economic agenda, arguing that simply pouring more money into the public school system without correcting structural issues won't be of any use.

Drawing a comparison between the city's schools and Amazon's operations, Bezos suggested that large organisations must focus on process optimisation and measurable results rather than higher budgets.

"If we ran Amazon the way New York City runs their school system, your packages would take six weeks to arrive. We'd have to charge you a $100 delivery fee. And then when the package did finally arrive, it'd have the wrong item in it anyway," Bezos told CNBC. Mamdani later countered on a CNN interview: "I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ."

Bezos also called for tax cuts for low-income Americans. He told CNBC that the top 1% of taxpayers pay about 40% of all tax revenue; meanwhile, the bottom half pay 3%. "I don't think it should be 3%," Bezos said. "I think it should be zero."