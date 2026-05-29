Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Test: What We Know

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded on the launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, during a routine test of its engines on Thursday, May 28. A spokesperson for the U.S. Space Force confirmed the rocket exploded at 9 PM at Space Launch Complex 36 during a hot fire test, reported WESH. The 98m (322ft) rocket had been due to launch 48 satellites for Amazon's Leo broadband network, as early as June 4.

Soon after the explosion, the night sky was filled with fire along Florida's Space Coast, though officials said no injuries were reported from the incident.

Confirming about the same, the company said in a brief statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), “We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more.”

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, the next day, shared that work was on to determine the root cause of the explosion.

“All personnel are accounted for and safe. It's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it. Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it,” he wrote.

Elon Musk, who founded Blue Origin rival company SpaceX, chimed into the comments section and offered his condolences. He called the incident “most unfortunate.”

Florida congressman Mike Haridopolos said in a statement on X that he had spoken with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman regarding the explosion.

“Jared Isaacman regarding the explosion of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket tonight at Cape Canaveral's Space Force Station. I am grateful there were no reported injuries and thankful for the first responders, engineers, and launch crews who acted quickly. Praying for Florida's Space Coast and everyone involved,” Haridopolos said.

In a conversation with WESH 2 News, space expert Ken Kremer discussed the explosion. He said, “They were loading propellant into the rocket and they started a static fire test, which is not a launch.”

“The rocket is sitting on the pad and they want to ignite the engines for several seconds to test them all out and make sure everything will work when they do the launch in the next few weeks. That was the plan.” he added.

The setback comes days after NASA's administrator, Jared Isaacman, announced the first three missions of the agency's plans to build a lunar base. He billed the project as the start of a ‘permanent presence' at the Moon's south pole.

The first, Moon Base 1, will fly on Blue Origin's robotic Blue Moon Mark 1 “Endurance” lander, and is scheduled to launch in autumn 2026.

