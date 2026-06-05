Vietnamese Waiter Defends Indian Woman Over Vegetarian Meal Query, Video Viral

A Vietnamese waiter has won praise online after he came to the defence of an Indian woman who was being hounded for asking questions about her vegetarian meal at a restaurant. In a now-viral video, the woman can be seen sitting at a restaurant in Hanoi's famous Train Street, where she repeatedly asks the waiter to confirm if her meal was free of meat, fish, or eggs. While her question was rather innocuous, a section of social media users alleged that she should not have dined at the place and not pressed the waiter.



The clip, shared on an Instagram page managed by Harshada and her husband Pratik, opens with a text insert that reads, “POV: When she wasn't ready to trust the waiter, he had to unlock a new level of convincing.”

“Only vegetables? No meat, no fish, no egg?” the woman can be heard asking, as the waiter patiently explains that her food does not contain any non-vegetarian items. “I know you are nervous, but I swear it is only vegetables," the waiter reassured her.

As the video gained traction, the majority of users found the exchange heartwarming, but a small section of users argued that the woman could have been a little less fussy.

However, before the controversy could snowball, the server who goes by the handle @_thomas.wgz, replied that he was honoured to have served her and other guests and understood their concerns.

"Hi, I'm the server featured in that video. I feel truly honoured to welcome valued guests to our restaurant. Our job is to do our best to meet our customers' needs, and I did not find her requests bothersome at all," the server said.

"I understood that she simply wanted to make sure the food she ordered was prepared as she expected. To me, it was a completely ordinary and understandable situation, nothing more than a normal interaction between a customer and a server."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Truly Grateful'

The couple thanked the waiter for responding and clearing the air about the entire exchange, stating: "No wayyy! Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would reach you. Thank you so much for commenting and adding context to our conversation. Truly grateful!"

Other users also lauded the waiter for being a total gentleman and helping out the woman, even though it was not required.

"Dude, you are awesome, and loved your honesty, and humbleness. I hope to visit the restaurant you work in next time in Vietnam," said one user, while another added: "Thank you for your kindness and understanding! Sometimes people double check because many people have different definitions of 'vegetarian'. You are super professional and great!"