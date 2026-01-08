Video Shows Vietnamese Waiter Expressing His Love For <i>'Balika Vadhu'</i>, Avika Gor Reacts

A heartwarming video of a Vietnamese waiter expressing his affection for the iconic Indian TV serial Balika Vadhu has gone viral on social media. The interaction was filmed by an Indian traveller, Juhi Ghodgaonkar, at a restaurant in Hanoi, where Win shared that he and his entire family were devoted fans of the show.

In a video shared by Ghodgaonkar, Win shared how he would rush home from school as a child just to watch episodes of the show with his family. When asked about his favourite Indian stars, he skipped the names of Bollywood celebrities to specifically praise Balika Vadhu, noting its "story is very good" and its slower pace was a refreshing change from fast-action movies. He fondly recalled the "over-the-top expressions" of the actors, which he found entertaining and memorable. He even imitated one such animated expression.

In broken English, he said, "I'm a big fan also with my family. That's the reason I'm so impressed with the movie from India. But also, the story is very good, because it has been a long time and has a long path. But I'm (like) hurrying up after school and going to watch the movie with my family."

Tagging the show's actor, Avika Gor, Ghodgaonkar shared the heartfelt video and wrote, "Girl, you are popular in Vietnam. Also, he was the sweetest man to discuss his love for this show."

Watch the video here:

The video reached Avika Gor, who famously portrayed the young Anandi in the series. Deeply moved by the global reach of her work, she dropped a comment that said, "made her day."

The internet loved this cross-cultural moment, with many highlighting the massive international popularity of Indian daily soaps in other countries. One user wrote, "I have a friend from Bulgaria and her whole family watches Balika Vadhu. When I first heard I was like whatttttt wowwwww."

Another commented, "I was in Vietnam few weeks ago and I was also shocked. They also watch saath nibhana sathiya."

A third said, "Balika Vadhu was also hugely popular in Africa as well as middle East, armenia azerbaijan etc.'

"Wow, this is so wholesome," added a fourth.