"It Has Everything": Australian Man Calls India The World's Must-Visit Destination

A travel video shared by an Australian man is making waves online for all the right reasons. In his candid and emotional words, he explains why India should be on everyone's travel list. Sharing his experiences in his Instagram video, he urges people of all ages to visit India at least once in their lifetime.

He says that traveling to India can change a person's perspective on the world. According to him, it offers a unique blend of nature, culture, and everyday life that is not easily found elsewhere.

In the video, he describes India as a place where there is no shortage of anything. Mountains, deserts, beaches, and forests-according to him, the country offers all kinds of natural sights. He says that India is the number one place in the world where everyone should visit because it boasts snow-capped mountains, sandy deserts, beaches, dense forests, and waterfalls.

He further adds that the food here is excellent and the cost is not too high. He says that the people here welcome guests and treat them like family. He explains that it's possible to hitchhike across the country and wonder what's missing. He also says that the unique festivals and entertainment attractions are beyond imagination, and that India truly has it all.

He explains that if you're a young backpacker looking to understand the world from a new perspective, regardless of your age, you should definitely visit India. According to him, it will give you a perspective you've never experienced before, and he urges everyone to visit India.

Watch Video Here:

The caption of the post reads, "This is your sign to visit India because it's genuinely the safest most affordable and diverse place to travel to India."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the way he described India. One user commented, "That's why we called it Incredible India!"

Another user noted, "Love to host you and thanks for sharing your experience."

"Someone please give him an Aadhar Card," added a third user.