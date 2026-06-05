'MAGA Whisperer' Hunter Biden Is A Social Media Star And He's Joking About Crack, Trump And 2028 Election

Hunter Biden, the son of former US President Joe Biden, has become an overnight social media sensation following a decade plagued by federal cases, financial struggles, criminal convictions, and a controversial presidential pardon. Returning to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, Hunter amused users by aggressively clapping back at critics and taking potshots at President Donald Trump. Rather than shying away from his past drug addiction, Hunter addressed it with attention-grabbing and deadpan wit, even jokingly hinting at a 2028 presidential run.

It all started with Hunter posting a short video on Monday, marking seven years of sobriety. However, a user commented that the claim was a lie, linking him to a July 2023 incident in which a “small bag of cocaine” was discovered on the ground floor of the White House's West Wing.

"That was your bag of coke in the white house," the poster said, to which Hunter Biden replied in a now-viral post that has been viewed nearly 20 million times: "It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs."

After a user told him to "Do another bump," Hunter said, "Why does everyone keep saying this? I smoked crack. I would never have wasted cocaine by putting it up my nose."

As Hunter's posts gained traction, one of the users commented that they would vote for him in the presidential election in 2028.

“Hunter, I'd vote for you but even if you're sober (which is great) I would require at least one crack joke campaign ad to pledge my loyalty. I await your response," the user said, to which Hunter humorously replied: “How about “Let's take another crack with a Biden.” Needs work but the possibilities are endless."

Hunter countered accusations of his own foreign business dealings, particularly with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, by criticising the Trump family for their extensive involvement in the current White House administration.

“So let me get this straight. Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom. Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land. Don Jr married the daughter of Epstein's banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan. Eric is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted. And I know: “But what about your paintings, Hunter?” Please,” he wrote.

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'MAGA Whisperer'

Owing to his approach of engaging with critics across both ends of the political spectrum, a user called Hunter the 'MAGA Whisperer'.

Responding to the new nickname, Hunter said the left and right actually want the same things and argued that both sides are purposely manipulated and divided by an "Epstein Elite Oligarch class".

“WTF timeline are we on. Someone called me the MAGA whisperer and I'll gladly take the title. Left, right, D or R we all want the same things. We're being divided on purpose by the Epstein Elite Oligarch class because as long as we're at each other's throats, they get fat and rich off of our misery," wrote Hunter.

"The second we figure out we agree on more than we disagree, they're done. Love your neighbor. Be yourself. Radical honesty. No f***s given, no fucks taken. Everything else is just noise. (But still f**k Jake “Brick Tamland” Tapper on any time line),” Hunter added.

After a user responded that Hunter himself belonged to the elite class, the ex-president's son replied with a photo of himself smoking a cigarette and captioned it: "Do I look like I'm a part of the elite oligarch class. This was taken at a super 8 motel off I95 by the way."

Hunter was convicted of federal gun charges in June 2024 and pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges in September of that year. While Hunter was staring at a lengthy prison sentence, his father, Joe Biden, granted him an unconditional presidential pardon, a few weeks before he was due to leave the White House.