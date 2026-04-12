Arrested Driver, Who Ran Audi Over Pedestrians In Jaipur, Granted Bail

The Rajasthan High Court has granted bail to the main accused in the Jaipur's Audi hit-and-run, in which one person was killed and 14 were injured. The court approved the bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of Rs 25,000 each, imposing the condition that the accused must appear in court for every hearing.

Advocate Anshuman Saxena appeared in court on behalf of the accused Dinesh Ranwa, submitting that the latter had been falsely implicated. The police failed to prove that he was driving the car at the time of the incident. He added that no test identification parade was conducted, nor has any CCTV footage been produced to confirm Ranwa was driving the car.

On January 9, near Kharbhas Circle in Jaipur's Sanganer, a speeding Audi car ran over 15 people. The vehicle first hit a divider at the intersection, then crashed into handcarts and stalls 200 meters away in the service lane.

The car hit people standing and sitting there before slamming into a tree and stopping. Ramesh, who worked at a roadside cart, died in the accident. A resident of Bhilwara, he had come to Jaipur for work. His father and sister are now left without their sole breadwinner.

Around 14 others were injured in the horrific crash. The car's front was completely mangled.

Ranwa has been in jail since January 18. The chargesheet has already been filed, but the trial is likely to take considerable time. "the petitioner has no prior criminal record, so the bail application of the accused may be allowed," he urged the court.

The prosecution opposed bail, arguing that the car was in Ranwa's possession and he was driving at high speed. The public prosecutor informed the court that the accused remained missing for 10 days after the incident, adding that a co-accused directly named him. After hearing both sides, the court granted Ranwa bail.