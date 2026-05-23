Jaipur Woman Dies By Suicide After Domestic Abuse, Children Recount Torture

A case of alleged domestic abuse in Jaipur has left two children without their mother. The victim, Anu Meena, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself. Both children were witnesses to their parents' constant quarrels.

Anu married Gautam Meena, an executive engineer in the Public Works Department, in 2015. Allegations suggest that soon after marriage, Gautam began harassing her, often under the influence of alcohol. He reportedly abused and physically assaulted her multiple times.

Their son, 10-year-old Mahir, said that his father frequently beat his mother. He recalled an incident when his father came home and assaulted Anu.

Mahir also mentioned that his mother had asked him to give her salt water whenever her blood pressure dropped. On one occasion, while he tried to help her, his father dismissed the situation. "Dad would often hit Mom and torment her. One day, he came home, played a song on the TV, then smashed the television set and beat Mom. I went to get the water, but Dad blamed Mom," Mahir said.

Their daughter, eight-year-old Samayra, also recounted frequent fights between her parents, including public arguments at social gatherings and even during a family trip.

On April 7, Anu allegedly died by suicide after enduring ongoing abuse. Before taking the extreme step, she made a video call to her husband and carried out the act during the call. Neighbours rushed to the scene and informed her family. Despite attempts to revive her through CPR, she could not be saved.

Anu's mother, 56-year-old Maya, recalled that Anu often complained about her husband's behaviour but never imagined the situation would end this way. She said she missed a call that day and now feels she could have prevented the tragedy.

Days after the incident, Mahir accessed his mother's phone and retrieved several videos, including footage of an altercation. Anu had recorded a video inside the car in which Gautam can be clearly heard hurling verbal abuse at her. In the video, Gautam is seen verbally abusing both Anu and her family.

Anu's brother, Neeraj Meena, said the family had repeatedly urged her to return home, but she chose to stay, concerned about her husband's well-being. He added that Gautam would often apologise after episodes of violence, which led the family to believe the situation might improve.

He further alleged that even after the incident, Gautam showed no remorse and reportedly stated that going to jail for a few days would not be a problem.

Police have initiated an investigation, and statements from the victim's family have been recorded. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the probe.