Migrants Are Faking Domestic Abuse To Fast-Track UK Permanent Residency

Migrants are falsely posing as victims of domestic abuse to obtain permanent residence in the United Kingdom, raising concerns over the misuse of legal protections and loopholes in the immigration process.

In its latest undercover investigation, the BBC reported that some migrants are deliberately entertaining relationships and marriages with British partners, only to later slap false domestic abuse claims in order to fast-track their settlement into the country.

The number of people granted expedited residency on the ground of domestic abuse has risen to around 5,500 a year.

900 Pounds For Fake Allegations

According to the investigation, a young immigration advisor admitted he would fabricate domestic claims if offered 900 pounds to help secure a client's legal status in the UK. When asked how he constructs such cases, he responded "orally".

He further explained that he frames these cases as "psychological domestic abuse", describing it as a situation where "someone is playing with your mind".

When questioned about his success rate, the advisor claimed, "All of them." To support this, he showed a Home Office letter confirming a client's successful application, though it remains unclear whether that particular case involved genuine allegations of abuse.

"Love-Bombing Me"

In one case, a man of Pakistani origin had falsely accused a British woman of domestic abuse after she ended their relationship and reported him for rape. Despite the lack of evidence for his allegations, he successfully used them as a shield to evade returning to his home country.

The woman, who agreed to speak to the BBC under a pseudonym, described how the relationship began "He was promising the world, proper love-bombing me. And he was... trying to get me to fall in love very quickly with him," she said.

After marrying him, she discovered that he was not a British citizen, as he claimed, but a Pakistani national dependent on her for his legal stay in the UK.

"He became fully controlling, very abusive. He started demanding that he wanted a baby in the country," she said. "He was trying very hard to get me pregnant. And that included, unfortunately, rape as well."

After she reported him to the police and the Home Office, he filed a counterclaim alleging that he, not her, was the victim of domestic abuse.

"He told me just before he made the domestic abuse report, 'Oh, don't worry, I've multiple ways to stay here. I don't need you to stay in the country'," she recalled.

"Worrying" Trend

The Parliament has also raised concerns about the exploitation of Home Office rules.

In November 2024, the West Yorkshire Conservative MP Robbie Moore said he was seeing what he described as a "worrying" trend of spouses who had recently arrived in the UK making false allegations against their British partners living in his Keighley constituency.

Fastest Route To Permanent Residency

According to the BBC investigation, some immigration advisors and lawyers are encouraging their clients to break the law by fabricating stories of domestic abuse to gain indefinite leave to remain in the UK. Both online and offline sources reportedly share this kind of guidance.

Under the current home rules, migrants on temporary visas who have a British partner can apply for special concessions by claiming domestic abuse.

During this period, applicants can also apply for an indefinite leave to remain, which allows them to live, work and study in the UK permanently without any requirement to leave the country.

This route is much faster than conventional pathways such as asylum or standard visa routes, which generally require the migrant to wait for at least five years before becoming eligible to apply for permanent settlement.

Lives Destroyed Over Fake Cases

According to Jabran Hussain, a criminal lawyer based in Bradford, cases in which British nationals are falsely accused of domestic abuse by their migrant partner are far more common than widely assumed.

He noted that some of his clients have their lives "turned upside down" by such allegations, while the accuser can still pursue settlement in the UK, as the immigration rules do not require a conviction to support such claims.

"I think there are certain people out there that see it OK to abuse that for their own gain or to get settlement here fast-tracked," he said.

These cases are particularly troubling since they involve misuse of laws meant to protect genuine victims of domestic violence.

As fabricated claims increase, there is a risk that real victims may find their experiences dismissed or taken less seriously.

Moreover, such misuse can damage the reputation of the migrant communities, who already face racism and anti-immigrant sentiment in their daily life.

(Edited by Intern Anoushka Tyagi)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)