Abused, Unpaid, Children Among 400 Workers 'Bonded' At Telangana Factories

More than 400 workers, including over 100 children, were rescued from three brick kiln units in Siddapur village of Telangana's Nizamabad district during a massive government-led operation that has exposed allegations of bonded labour, exploitation and abuse involving migrant families.

Authorities said migrant worker families from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were found living inside the kiln premises under extremely poor conditions. Several women and children appeared visibly malnourished and were allegedly housed in cramped, unhygienic shelters with little access to healthcare or sanitation.

During preliminary questioning, workers alleged they had been trapped in a cycle of debt after accepting small cash advances from kiln operators for food and travel expenses. Investigators said many labourers claimed they were not paid regular wages and were instead dependent on weekly grocery vouchers worth around Rs 200.

One rescued labourer from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu alleged that he had been working at the kiln for nearly four years without receiving actual wages.

"We were told the debt was never cleared. Every week they only gave ration items and said the money would be adjusted," a worker reportedly told officials during the inquiry.

Authorities said initial statements revealed several indicators commonly associated with bonded labour, including restrictions on movement, denial of minimum wages, debt-linked coercion, and the inability of workers to leave employment freely.

Some labourers also levelled serious allegations of physical violence, intimidation and sexual abuse inside the kiln premises. Officials confirmed that allegations relating to deaths linked to the facilities had also surfaced during the inquiry and are being investigated.

The rescue operation was led by Principal District Judge Bharath Laxmi following directions from the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), after a labourer who managed to escape from one of the kiln units approached authorities alleging illegal confinement and exploitation.

Officials from the district administration, labour department, police, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), child welfare and revenue departments jointly participated in the coordinated crackdown that lasted several hours.

Three persons were taken into custody following the operation, while further investigation is underway.

Rescued workers, especially women and children, are being provided temporary relief, food, medical assistance and counselling.

The administration is also coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh regarding rehabilitation and safe return of migrant families.

The operation is being viewed as one of the largest bonded labour rescue efforts in Telangana in recent years and highlights growing coordination between legal authorities, labour officials and police in responding to complaints involving migrant workers in the informal sectors. Authorities are also now assessing the scale of exploitation across all the kiln units in the area.

Bonded labour has been abolished under Indian law and is punishable under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976. Rights activists say the incident once again underscores the vulnerability of migrant labourers employed in unregulated industries such as brick kilns, where poverty, debt and lack of oversight often leave entire families trapped in exploitative conditions.