Special Camps To Open As Delhi Doubles LPG Supply For Migrant Workers

Migrant workers in Delhi are set to benefit from a doubling of the daily supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders, as authorities move to distribute the fuel directly into labour-heavy areas through special camps. The increase follows a fresh allocation cleared by the Centre, which has pushed daily availability in the city from 684 to 1,368 cylinders, according to official figures.

The smaller 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders are widely used by those without a permanent address. Lack of residency documentation is often a major hurdle for migrant workers attempting to access regular LPG connections.

Taking Supply Closer To Workers

District authorities are currently identifying areas with a high concentration of migrant labourers where special camps will be rolled out to bridge access gaps. Workers who have struggled to obtain cylinders through the regular distributor network can also approach district offices to request that a camp be held in their area.

These camps will operate alongside the existing LPG distribution system managed by oil marketing companies and authorised dealers.

How The Distribution Will Work

At these camps, workers can purchase 5 kg cylinders upon payment by presenting their Aadhaar as identity proof. This offers a simpler route for those outside the formal system, including daily wage earners and those living in informal housing. District teams will track demand and monitor distribution to ensure local shortages are prevented.

Why The Shift Matters

For many migrant households, access to cooking gas has remained uneven despite an adequate overall supply, often due to documentation gaps or a lack of nearby distributors. The success of this initiative will depend on whether the expanded supply and the planned camps can effectively reach workers who have long struggled to access clean cooking fuel.