Clarify If Detained Migrant Workers From Bengal: Court Asks Delhi Government

Taking up two habeas corpus petitions alleging illegal detention of migrant workers from West Bengal in Delhi, the Calcutta High Court Friday directed the administration in the northern state to clarify whether they are under detention.

The petitioners, who are relatives of those allegedly detained, also sought direction to the authorities concerned for their release and production before the court.

It was claimed in the two petitions that Sweety Bibi, Kurban Sheikh, their minor son, Sunali Khatun, Danish and his minor grandson have been illegally detained in New Delhi.

The advocate appearing for the petitioners submitted that Bengali-speaking people have been detained in Delhi on suspicion that they are Bangladeshi citizens and that the officials did not even cross-check their identities.

"In view of the nature of allegations made, prima facie, we are of the opinion that the writ petition is maintainable and this court cannot be a silent spectator," the division bench presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty said.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, directed the Delhi government to place before it relevant documents on whether the two had been detained or were missing.

The Delhi government was also directed to answer if the "detention" was in connection with the order of any court and the grounds for that.

The high court also asked the Delhi government to inform it whether they had been detained after informing them of the grounds.

The administration of Delhi was also asked whether their detention was related to any investigation being conducted by the police authorities or state officials.

It was also asked to answer whether there was any correspondence between the governments of the two states in this regard.

The bench directed the West Bengal chief secretary to coordinate with his counterpart of the national capital territory of Delhi for compliance of the order.

The court fixed July 16 as the next date of hearing.

Lawyers representing the West Bengal government submitted that necessary steps are being taken by the state authorities to avail instructions from the Delhi administration.

The Calcutta High Court passed similar orders on the Odisha government on Thursday over allegations that two migrant workers from West Bengal were under illegal detention in the neighbouring state.

It directed the Odisha government to clarify whether migrant workers Sainur Islam and Rakibul Islam are under detention by the Odisha Police in Jagatsinghpur district of the neighbouring state.

Two habeas corpus petitions were moved before the high court seeking their immediate release and production before it. This matter will come up for further hearing on July 14.

