"Detention To Continue": Top Court Refuses Ban On Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

"What if an infiltrator enters illegally? If you don't detain, the writing on the wall is that they will disappear," the bench said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to order an interim stay on the alleged detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers over suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, saying such a directive may have consequences, especially with respect to people, who genuinely came from across the borders.

"What if an infiltrator enters illegally? If you don't detain, the writing on the wall is that they will disappear," a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said, even as it agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) against the alleged detention. 

"States where these migrant workers are working have the right to inquire from their state of origin about their bonafide but the problem is in the interregnum. If we pass any interim orders, then it will have consequences, especially those who have illegally come from across the border and need to be deported under the law," it added. 
 

