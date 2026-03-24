Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana: All About Benefits, And Eligibility Criteria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an appeal to state governments to stay prepared and take early steps to protect migrant workers and other vulnerable groups as global developments may create challenges in the coming months. Addressing the situation, PM Modi urged states to build dedicated systems to monitor the condition of migrant workers and ensure timely support for those in need. PM Modi also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and its role in supporting the poor during difficult times.

Highlighting how crises affect weaker sections more severely, he said that during crises, the poor, labourers, and migrant workers are the most affected, and therefore it must be ensured that the benefits of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana reach them on time. He added that proactive steps should be taken to address the difficulties of migrant workers and that it would be very helpful if state governments set up special systems to monitor such situations.

What Is Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a pivotal component of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, aimed at providing free food grains to migrant workers and economically vulnerable sections of society. Under this scheme, the Central Government has decided to provide free food grains for a period of five years from January 1, 2024, to approximately 81.35 crore beneficiaries, including families covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and those belonging to the Priority Household (PHH) category.

In accordance with this scheme, each family under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana is provided with 35 kilograms of food grains per month, while every member of a Priority Household receives 5 kilograms of food grains per month, subject to their eligibility. This initiative has been undertaken with the interests of the beneficiaries in mind, with the objective of strengthening the National Food Security Act, 2013, and enhancing the availability, accessibility, and affordability of food grains while ensuring equity across all states.

Eligiblity

Families falling under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH) categories are eligible for the scheme.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families are identified by States/UTs according to guidelines set by the Central Government.

Households headed by widows, terminally ill persons, persons with disabilities, or individuals aged 60 years and above who have no assured means of livelihood or social support.

Widows, terminally ill persons, persons with disabilities, or individuals aged 60 years and above, including single women or single men without family or societal support and without stable income sources.

Primitive tribal households.

Landless agricultural labourers and marginal farmers.

Rural artisans and craftsmen such as potters, tanners, weavers, blacksmiths, and carpenters.

Slum dwellers and individuals working in the informal sector on a daily-wage basis, including porters, coolies, rickshaw pullers, handcart pullers, fruit and flower vendors, snake charmers, rag pickers, cobblers, destitute persons, and similar groups in both rural and urban areas.

All eligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) families with HIV-positive members.

Documents Required

To avail benefits under this scheme, beneficiaries must hold an AAY or PHH category ration card along with a valid Aadhaar card. Those interested should first verify the status of their ration card. If you do not have one, contact your respective state's Food and Civil Supplies Department at the earliest. For further details, visit the official website dfpd.gov.in or get in touch with your local ration dealer.