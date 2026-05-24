Dry Skin And Brittle Nails? Doctor Shares How Hormonal Changes Impact Your Skin and Nails

Dry skin and brittle nails are often seen as minor beauty concerns that can be fixed with creams, oils, or better grooming habits. Many people blame cold weather, frequent hand washing, ageing, or dehydration when these changes appear. While these factors can play a role, they are not always the cause. Sometimes, the body gives subtle signs before major health issues become noticeable, and the condition of your skin and nails may be one of them. Paying attention to these changes can help you understand what is happening beneath the surface.

Hormones help regulate many important functions in the body, including skin moisture, oil production, blood flow, and nail strength. When hormone levels change or become imbalanced, these effects may show up externally. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Sai Lahari Rachumallu, Associate Consultant - Dermatology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, said that conditions such as hypothyroidism, along with hormonal shifts during pregnancy or menopause, can contribute to dry skin and fragile nails. In some cases, nutritional deficiencies and lifestyle habits may also be responsible, making it important to look beyond appearance alone.

Causes Of Dry Skin And Brittle Nails

1. Hypothyroidism

One of the most common hormonal conditions linked to dry skin and brittle nails is hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland becomes underactive. The thyroid controls metabolism and energy balance, but it also affects skin and hair health. When thyroid hormone levels are low, the body slows down many of its natural processes. As a result, the skin may become dry, rough, flaky, or unusually sensitive. Nails can turn thin, weak, and prone to splitting or breaking easily.

People with hypothyroidism may also notice symptoms such as fatigue, unexplained weight gain, constipation, hair thinning, puffiness of the face, and increased sensitivity to cold weather. Because these symptoms often develop gradually, many individuals overlook them until the changes become more noticeable.

2. Pregnancy

Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy, menopause, or fertility treatments can also temporarily affect skin texture and nail quality. During these phases, changing oestrogen and progesterone levels may alter hydration levels in the skin or make nails more fragile. In most cases, these changes improve once hormone levels stabilize naturally.

3. Nutritional Deficiency

However, hormonal imbalance is not the only reason behind dry skin and brittle nails. Nutritional deficiencies are extremely common contributors. Low iron levels, vitamin B12 deficiency, inadequate protein intake, and zinc deficiency can all weaken the nails and reduce skin health. Sometimes, people who follow restrictive diets or have poor eating habits may experience these symptoms even without an underlying hormonal disorder.

4. Other Factors

Environmental and lifestyle factors matter too. Excessive use of harsh soaps, sanitizers, detergents, prolonged exposure to water, dehydration, eczema, and psoriasis can all damage the skin barrier and weaken nails over time. Air conditioning, hot showers, and dry climates may further worsen the problem.

What's important is recognising when these symptoms become persistent or are associated with other body changes. If dry skin and brittle nails occur along with fatigue, hair fall, irregular periods, sudden weight changes, or mood fluctuations, it may be worth seeking medical advice. A simple evaluation including thyroid function tests, iron studies, vitamin levels, and hormonal assessment can help identify the underlying cause early.

Daily care also makes a meaningful difference. Using ceramide-based moisturisers, drinking adequate water, eating a balanced protein-rich diet, protecting hands from harsh chemicals, and avoiding excessive nail trauma can help restore skin and nail health gradually.

Healthy skin and nails are often more than just cosmetic features, they can reflect the body's internal balance. Paying attention to these subtle signs may help uncover hidden health concerns early and support overall wellbeing in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.