Dry, Flaky Skin Around Your Nose? Try These Simple Fixes

Dry, flaky skin around the nose is a common problem that many people experience, especially during seasonal changes or in dry climates. The skin in this area can become irritated, rough or even peel, making it uncomfortable and sometimes difficult to manage with makeup or skincare products. While occasional dryness is usually harmless, persistent flaking may indicate irritation, dehydration, or certain skin conditions. Understanding the possible causes can help you choose the right remedies. Dermatologists, as noted by the American Academy of Dermatology, explain that the skin around the nose has fewer oil glands compared to other areas of the face, making it more prone to dryness and irritation, especially when exposed to environmental or chemical stressors.

Why Skin Around The Nose Becomes Dry

Several factors can contribute to dryness around the nose. Cold weather, low humidity and frequent face washing can strip the skin of its natural oils. Skin conditions such as Seborrheic Dermatitis may also cause redness and flaking around the nose. Another possible cause is Eczema, which can lead to itchy, dry, and irritated skin. Excessive use of harsh skincare products, including strong exfoliants or alcohol-based toners, can further damage the skin barrier and worsen dryness.

Use A Gentle Cleanser

Switching to a mild, fragrance-free cleanser can help prevent further irritation. Harsh soaps can strip away natural oils that protect the skin. Washing your face with lukewarm water instead of hot water may also help maintain the skin's moisture balance.

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Moisturise Regularly

It is important to keep the skin well moisturised is one of the most effective ways to reduce dryness. Look for moisturisers that contain hydrating ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid. A 2020 study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology demonstrated that creams containing ceramides can markedly enhance skin hydration and restore barrier function within just a few days. Applying moisturiser immediately after washing your face can help lock in moisture and protect the skin barrier.

Avoid Over Exfoliating

While exfoliation can remove dead skin cells, doing it too frequently may worsen dryness and irritation. Limiting exfoliation to once or twice a week and choosing gentle products can help prevent further damage to sensitive areas around the nose.

Protect Your Skin Barrier

The skin barrier plays a crucial role in maintaining hydration and preventing irritation. Using barrier repairing creams or ointments can help soothe the affected area and restore moisture. In some cases, a thin layer of petroleum jelly at night may help seal moisture and reduce flaking.

Stay Hydrated And Maintain A Balanced Diet

Hydration from within also matters. Drinking enough water and consuming a balanced diet rich in healthy fats, vitamins and antioxidants can support skin health. Foods containing omega-3 fatty acids may help improve skin hydration and reduce inflammation.

When Should You See A Doctor?

If dryness around the nose persists despite using moisturisers and gentle skincare, it may be worth consulting a dermatologist. Persistent redness, itching or scaling may require medical treatment, especially if conditions like seborrheic dermatitis or eczema are involved.

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Dry, flaky skin around the nose is often caused by environmental factors, irritation or underlying skin conditions. Simple steps such as using gentle cleansers, moisturising regularly and protecting the skin barrier can help restore smooth and healthy skin. If the problem continues or worsens, seeking professional advice can help identify the underlying cause and ensure proper treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.