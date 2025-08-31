Moisturising Every Day But Skin Still Feels Dry: 5 Hidden Health Reasons

Every morning, we reach for moisturisers, hoping our skin stays soft, smooth, and glowing. Yet, sometimes, no matter how much cream we slather on, it still feels dry, tight, or flaky. Nutritionists and dermatologists agree: the secret to healthy skin isn't just what you put on it; it is what's going on inside. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal points out five key diet and lifestyle factors that could be keeping your skin parched, even if you moisturise every day.

"Moisturising every day but your skin still feels dry, flaky, or tight? The truth is external creams can only do so much if the internal causes aren't addressed," Nmami writes in the caption.

Low Essential Fatty Acids (Omega-3 and Omega-6)

According to the nutritionist, Omega-3 and Omega-6 healthy fats are essential for establishing a robust skin barrier that retains moisture. Without them, the skin is more susceptible to irritation and dryness. These essential nutrients can be found in foods like chia seeds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and cold-pressed oils.

Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies

Micronutrients are essential for the healthy functioning of your skin. A lack of vitamin D leads to dry, lifeless skin, while vitamin A and vitamin E help with moisture retention and restoration. Additionally, zinc is essential for reducing rough spots and promoting healing. If you don't get enough of these nutrients in your diet, no moisturiser can make up for it.

Poor Hydration and Electrolyte Imbalance

Not only does drinking water help your body retain water in cells, but electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium are also necessary. Even if you drink fluids throughout the day, your skin may appear dehydrated without them.

Hormonal and Thyroid Imbalances

Natural oil production in the skin can be decreased by underlying medical conditions, including hypothyroidism, perimenopause, or changes in oestrogen and progesterone levels. Topical moisturisers are unable to alleviate the dryness that occurs from this. Frequent medical examinations can assist in detecting and correcting these abnormalities.

Gut and Digestive Health

Low stomach acid, poor digestion, or problems with absorption, such as those found in coeliac disease or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), can all hinder the body's ability to absorb vital nutrients that support healthy skin. Over time, skin moisture can be enhanced by promoting gut health with probiotics, fibre-rich diets, and appropriate medical care.

Although outward care is important, experts underline that healthy internal conditions are also reflected in supple, radiant skin. "Treating dry skin is not just about what you put on it, it's equally about what you put in your body and how well your body processes it," Nmami concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.