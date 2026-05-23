Eat Your Way To Glowing Skin: Nutritionist Shares 6 Essential Nutrients To Fix Dull Skin

You've tried most skincare products, DIY hacks, and followed the common advice of drinking water regularly, but your skin still looks dull. You're not alone in this struggle. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, poor nutrition, stress, lack of recovery, blood sugar imbalance, inflammation, and dehydration rob you of your natural glow.

Skincare works from the outside, but real skin health also depends on what you feed your body. Your skin needs nutrients such as protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. And the best way to get them is by including the right foods in your daily diet.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a detailed post on her Instagram account, stressing the importance of nutrition for skin health, writing, “Your skin needs more than just water to glow.”

“That “dull skin” feeling can sometimes be linked to low nutrient intake, stress, poor recovery, blood sugar imbalance or inflammation — not just dehydration,” she added.

As per the nutritionist, healthy-looking skin is not just about skincare products but also depends heavily on nutrition and a balanced diet. She explained that certain key nutrients play an important role in improving skin health, glow, and overall repair.

Protein: She recommended increasing protein intake as it helps in skin repair and regeneration. Eggs, paneer, Greek yogurt, and dal are good sources to support naturally glowing skin.

Healthy fats: She highlighted the importance of healthy fats to maintain skin elasticity and hydration. Foods such as walnuts, almonds, chia seeds, and avocado can help nourish the skin from within.

Vitamins: She emphasised you must take Vitamin C-rich foods, essential for collagen production and brightening the skin. Amla, guava, oranges, and lemon are some of the best natural sources.

Minerals: Iron and zinc also play a key role in skin health and healing. Foods such as pumpkin seeds, spinach, sesame seeds, and beetroot can help improve skin quality and reduce dullness.

Omega-3 fatty acids: She suggested including omega-3-rich foods to reduce inflammation and support skin barrier health. Fatty fish, chia seeds, flax seeds, and walnuts are excellent options.

Antioxidants: Antioxidant-rich foods help fight free radicals and slow skin ageing. Berries, dark chocolate, green tea, and pomegranate can all contribute to healthier, more radiant skin.

While concluding, the nutritionist wrote, “Skincare helps from the outside. But nutrition supports the skin from within”.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.