Doctor Explains Why Treating Dull Skin Requires More Than Just Topical Skincare

When skin begins to appear dull, fatigued, or uneven, most individuals instinctively respond by changing skincare products or experimenting with trending formulations. While a new serum or face mask may offer temporary improvement, persistent dullness is rarely attributable to a single product deficiency. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Mahesh Burshe, Chief R&D Officer at VLCC Ltd., said, "In clinical skin practice, it is more commonly an indicator that the skin requires a structured, scientifically guided approach involving the right formulations, treatment protocols, and lifestyle correction."

Across all skin types, dullness can arise from multiple intrinsic and extrinsic factors, including psychological stress, inadequate sleep, prolonged screen exposure, environmental pollution, dehydration, sebaceous imbalance, microbiome disruption, uneven melanin distribution, and reduced extracellular matrix synthesis. Over time, these factors impair epidermal turnover, compromise the skin barrier, and diminish the natural radiance associated with healthy skin physiology. This also explains why even well-established skincare routines may gradually lose effectiveness. Dr. Burshe said that the solution, therefore, lies not in repeatedly changing products, but in accurately identifying the underlying cause and addressing it through a stepwise, personalized strategy.

Understand The Underlying Cause

The first and most critical step in managing dull skin is identifying its root cause. For some individuals, dullness is predominantly linked to dehydration and impaired moisture retention. In others, photoageing, oxidative stress, pigmentation irregularities, or chronic lifestyle imbalance may be the primary contributors. Reduced endorphin release associated with sedentary lifestyle patterns and elevated stress levels may also indirectly influence skin vitality and microcirculation. A professional skin assessment enables precise evaluation of these contributing factors. Once the underlying mechanism is identified, treatment can become targeted, evidence-based, and outcome-oriented rather than relying on repeated product experimentation.

Deep Cleansing And Controlled Exfoliation

One of the most effective initial interventions for dull skin involves the removal of accumulated surface debris, including dead keratinised cells, excess sebum, environmental pollutants, and particulate matter. Professionally administered deep-cleansing and exfoliation-based facial therapies help improve epidermal renewal and restore skin clarity. These procedures also stimulate superficial microcirculation, enhancing oxygen and nutrient delivery to the skin and contributing to a visibly fresher and more revitalised appearance.

Restore Hydration And Skin Vitality

Suboptimal hydration is a major contributor to skin dullness. Dehydrated skin often appears flat, rough, and fatigued due to impaired barrier integrity and reduced light reflection from the epidermal surface. Hydration-focused therapies, including oxygen-based facials and moisture-replenishing treatments, help restore water balance within deeper skin layers, improving suppleness, elasticity, and radiance. Internal hydration, balanced nutrition, and adequate electrolyte balance further support these improvements and help sustain treatment outcomes.

Repair And Strengthen The Skin Barrier

Compromised skin barrier function is among the most common underlying causes of recurrent dullness and skin sensitivity. When barrier integrity is weakened, trans epidermal water loss increases, while susceptibility to environmental aggressors, oxidative stress, and inflammation rises significantly. In such cases, the clinical focus should shift toward barrier restoration rather than aggressive active-based treatments. Gentle skincare regimens, soothing therapies, microbiome-supportive formulations, and barrier repair facials help restore resilience and improve long-term skin health.

Address Pigmentation And Uneven Tone

Dullness is frequently associated with uneven pigmentation, tanning, and superficial photo-damage. Controlled exfoliation therapies and skin rejuvenation procedures can help improve epidermal clarity, texture, and tonal uniformity over time. The objective of these interventions is not immediate cosmetic alteration, but gradual enhancement of overall skin quality, luminosity, and structural health through scientifically guided protocols.

Support Skin Health Through Lifestyle Optimisation

No skincare intervention can deliver optimal or sustainable results without appropriate lifestyle support. Sleep quality, nutritional balance, stress management, regular physical activity, and hydration status significantly influence skin physiology, collagen synthesis, hormonal balance, and inflammatory responses. Consequently, expert-led skin management should always integrate lifestyle guidance alongside topical or procedural interventions to support holistic and long-term skin improvement.

The Importance Of Personalised Skin Management

According to Dr. Burshe, "Every individual's skin physiology is unique, and treatment priorities differ accordingly. Some individuals require intensive hydration and barrier restoration, while others may benefit more from pigmentation correction, antioxidant support, or rejuvenation-focused therapies."

Personalised, stepwise treatment protocols consistently produce superior and more sustainable outcomes compared to generalized skincare trends or social media-driven routines. When skin management progresses systematically, beginning with accurate assessment, followed by correction, repair, and maintenance, the results are more balanced, clinically meaningful, and long-lasting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.