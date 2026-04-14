Skin Feels Too Dry These Days? How Changing Weather Affects Skin Barrier

Are you suddenly experiencing dry skin and chapped lips? You're not alone. Weather significantly impacts skin health. With rising temperatures and low humidity levels, many individuals are facing unexpected dryness and irritation. While dry skin is a common concern for many, some people tend to experience it more during specific times of the year. If you've been applying multiple layers of moisturiser and lip balm without improvement, continue reading as a dermatologist explains why your skin may feel drier than usual lately.

Dry skin and weather: Understanding the impact on skin

"As temperatures fluctuate, indoor AC, low humidity, increased dust, and other factors can strip the natural oils from your skin. When this happens, it leaves your skin feeling tight, flaky, and irritated. As these factors damage your skin, they make it harder for your skin to hold onto moisture and protect from harmful environmental pollutants," says Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta, MBBS and MD - Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi.

The skin barrier, which is responsible for retaining moisture and protecting against environmental factors, can weaken under these conditions. When the barrier is compromised, it becomes less effective at keeping hydration in and allowing irritants to enter, resulting in dry, flaky, or itchy skin.

"Additionally, dehydration, harsh soaps and cleansers, and environmental factors can all contribute to increased dry skin and chapped lips, resulting in cracked, peeling, and painful skin," adds Dr. Jain.

These days, low humidity and summer heat combined with sun exposure are major contributors to dehydration and dryness, especially if proper skincare is not maintained.

Tips to prevent dry skin

Dr. Jain recommends the following skincare tips to prevent dry skin:

1. Moisturise regularly

Use a good quality moisturiser that suits your skin type. Look for products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides that help retain moisture.

2. Hydrate

During the summer, dehydration is a common issue. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body and skin hydrated from the inside out.

3. Limit hot showers

Although hot showers can be relaxing, they can strip the skin of natural oils. Opt for lukewarm water instead and limit shower time.

4. Use gentle cleansers

Avoid harsh soaps that can irritate the skin. Instead, choose gentle, hydrating cleansers that don't strip away natural oils.

5. Humidify your environment

Use a humidifier in your home, especially during the winter months, to add moisture back into the air.

6. Protect your skin

Wear scarves and gloves in cold weather and consider using a broad-spectrum sunscreen in the summer to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

7. Exfoliate wisely

Regular exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells, but be cautious not to overdo it. Use gentle exfoliants to avoid dryness.

"Keep the number of products you put on your skin to a minimum and consistent with each application. This will help in returning your skin to a healthy condition and maintaining that condition," concludes Dr. Jain.

By taking these steps, you can help maintain a healthy skin barrier and combat the effects of weather on your skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.