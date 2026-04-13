Stress, Sleep And Sugar: Dermatologist Shares The Lifestyle Triggers Behind Sudden Acne In 30s And 40s

Limited sugar and dairy consumption, regular gut cleanse, clean food habits, no signs of medical conditions like PCOD or PCOS, but still getting acne bumps? You're not alone. Many women complain about the sudden appearance of acne bumps despite them following a rigorous routine or having no such chronic skin conditions during their teenage years. Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich recently revealed the hidden reason behind the same.

In an Instagram video, Dr Gurveen Waraich talks about the one brutal truth about acne. “If you're a woman above 13, have never had acne as a teenager, but now get constant breakouts in this area. Understand there is a hormonal component to your acne,” while referring to the "U-zone" or the lower part of the face, particularly the jawline, chin, and lower cheeks.

She reveals, “No, it's not because of a dirty pillowcase, dirty phone or makeup. These might be aggravating it, but not causing it. It is hormonal.”

The dermatologist also clarified, “Yes, your periods are regular, your tests are normal, you don't have PCOD. It doesn't matter,” implying that these acne breakouts might be due to your poor lifestyle choices.

She then counted the lifestyle factors, which are a major reason for acne breakouts due to hormonal changes. These are:

Stress

Overthinking

Disturbed sleep

Weight gain

Excessive dairy, whey protein, and sugar consumption

At the end of the video, she reveals, “Treatment is hidden somewhere there,” highlighting that improving these lifestyle factors can easily prevent acne breakouts.

When Dermatologist Revealed If Korean Skincare Is Good For Acne-Prone Skin

In a previous Instagram video, Dr Waraich revealed why she is a “big fan of Korean skincare.” She discussed that Korean skincare has taken over, and everyone's obsessed with it. The dermatologist mentioned, "What's truly amazing is that it has achieved what we dermatologists have been trying to convey for years. That hydration and moisturisation are the foundation of good skin."

However, she also added, "If you have pigmentation-prone skin with major photo damage, excessive tanning, melasma, pigmentary demarcation lines, or you have acne-prone skin with large pores and deep acne marks, then Korean products alone won't be able to help you."

Dr Waraich recommended glycolic acid, kojic acid, salicylic acid or dermat-prescribed retinoid to address these issues. Read here to know more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.