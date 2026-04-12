Want Naturally Glowing Skin? Follow This Nutritionist-Recommended Routine For Clear And Radiant Skin

The secret to glowing skin lies far deeper than what meets the eye. While skincare products may promise quick fixes, true radiance begins from within. It is shaped by what you eat, drink, and how you care for your body every day. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares her healthy skin checklist that can bring a positive difference to your skin over time. If you are looking to achieve that long-lasting glow, this easy checklist can help you build radiant skin from the inside out.

In the caption, she writes, "People say that beauty's only skin deep; it's what's on the 'inside' that counts. Our insides are certainly important, but skin is your first layer of defence against the outside world. Skin can also give important clues to your overall health. Learn to take good care of your skin, so your skin can keep taking good care of you. Here's your guide to maintan a naturally healthy skin!"

A Look At Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal's Healthy Skin Checklist

1. ABC (amla, beetroot, and carrot) smoothie every day

This combination is often referred to as a "miracle drink" as it brings together three powerhouse ingredients packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help fight skin issues. Collagen-boosting Vitamin C from amla and beta-carotene from carrot help reduce dullness and give the skin a fresher look. Amla and beetroot together help fight acne, dark spots and blemishes.

2. Swap refined sugar with fruits or natural honey

High-sugar diets can cause insulin spikes, which may result in increased oil production, clogged pores and inflammation. Natural swaps help your body stabilise blood sugar while reducing breakouts and acne-related irritation.

3. Pick healthy fats

Incorporating healthy fats is a critical step in a skincare checklist. They act as a natural moisturiser and help strengthen the skin barrier. Some healthy options include fatty fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines, along with avocados, walnuts and chia seeds.

4. Drink plenty of water

While drinking plenty of water is a cornerstone of hydration, it works best when combined with other essential habits to maximise skin elasticity and tone. It is crucial for flushing out toxins that can cause inflammation and acne.

5. Swap caffeinated coffee and tea with milder drinks

Caffeine is a diuretic that can dehydrate the skin. It is recommended to opt for green tea, coconut water, or turmeric milk instead. These help reduce dehydration, inflammation and premature ageing.

These small and consistent choices each day can go a long way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.