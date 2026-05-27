A single-dose gene-editing therapy that permanently lowers "bad" cholesterol may mark a major turning point in the prevention of heart attacks and cardiovascular disease, according to a landmark study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The experimental treatment, known as VERVE-102, uses advanced base-editing technology to switch off a cholesterol-regulating gene in the liver after just one infusion.

Developed by Eli Lilly and Company and Verve Therapeutics, the therapy reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), commonly known as "bad cholesterol," by as much as 62% in high-risk patients during an early-stage clinical trial. Researchers say the effects remained durable for up to 18 months in some participants, potentially opening the door to a "one-and-done" treatment approach for cardiovascular disease.

The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) are being viewed as a major scientific breakthrough because heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally. Experts believe the therapy could eventually transform how high cholesterol and inherited heart disease risk are managed, especially in patients who struggle with lifelong medication adherence.

What Is VERVE-102 And How Does It Work?

VERVE-102 is an experimental in vivo base-editing therapy designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in liver cells. PCSK9 regulates how efficiently the liver removes LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream.

The treatment works using a form of CRISPR-related base editing technology, which makes a precise DNA "spelling change" without cutting the DNA strand itself. Researchers say this approach may reduce some risks associated with older gene-editing methods.

The therapy is administered as a single intravenous infusion containing messenger RNA and guide RNA packaged within lipid nanoparticles. Once delivered into liver cells, the therapy edits the PCSK9 gene, reducing production of the PCSK9 protein and allowing the liver to clear more LDL cholesterol from blood circulation.

According to the study published in NEJM, participants receiving the highest dose experienced:

Up to 88% reduction in circulating PCSK9 protein

Up to 62% reduction in LDL cholesterol

Sustained cholesterol reduction lasting as long as 18 months in some patients

Why Lowering LDL Cholesterol Matters

High LDL cholesterol is one of the strongest risk factors for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases cause nearly 18 million deaths globally every year. Elevated cholesterol contributes to plaque buildup inside arteries, reducing blood flow and increasing the risk of fatal cardiac events. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that high LDL cholesterol often develops silently over years, making early management essential for prevention.

Current treatments such as statins and injectable PCSK9 inhibitors can significantly reduce cholesterol levels, but many patients struggle with lifelong medication adherence, side effects or inadequate cholesterol control.

Researchers say VERVE-102 may offer a fundamentally different strategy by permanently altering the genetic pathway responsible for excessive LDL cholesterol production.

Who Was Included In The Trial?

The Phase 1b Heart-2 clinical trial involved 35 adults with either:

Heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), a genetic condition causing dangerously high LDL cholesterol levels, or

Premature coronary artery disease.

HeFH affects roughly 1 in 200 to 250 people worldwide and substantially increases the risk of early heart attacks.

Researchers reported that the therapy demonstrated dose-dependent cholesterol lowering across multiple dosing groups. Importantly, no treatment-related serious adverse events were reported during the study period. The findings were also presented at the 2026 European Atherosclerosis Society Congress.

Why Scientists Are Calling This A Major Breakthrough

Many experts believe gene editing could eventually change cardiovascular medicine from chronic treatment to long-term prevention. The concept behind VERVE-102 is inspired by naturally occurring PCSK9 genetic variants seen in some people who are born with lifelong low cholesterol levels and remarkably low heart disease risk.

Researchers involved in the study said the therapy aims to mimic these naturally protective genetic effects. (PR Newswire)

Cardiologists say this approach could particularly benefit younger patients with inherited cholesterol disorders who face decades of elevated cardiovascular risk. The US Food and Drug Administration has already granted Fast Track designation to VERVE-102 for high-risk patients with hyperlipidemia. (PR Newswire)

Important Questions Still Remain

Despite the excitement, experts caution that the therapy remains experimental and much larger trials are still needed. The current study was small and designed primarily to evaluate safety and early effectiveness. Researchers still need to determine:

Long-term safety of permanent gene editing

Durability over many years

Potential delayed side effects

Which patient groups would benefit most

Overall impact on heart attack and stroke rates

Scientists also emphasise that permanent genetic changes raise ethical and medical considerations that require careful long-term monitoring. Phase 2 studies are expected to begin later in 2026.

The emergence of VERVE-102 represents one of the most important advances in cardiovascular medicine in recent years. By using gene-editing technology to permanently lower LDL cholesterol after a single treatment, researchers may have opened the door to a radically new way of preventing heart attacks and inherited heart disease.

Although more studies are needed before the therapy can become widely available, the early findings have generated enormous global interest. If future trials confirm long-term safety and effectiveness, one-time gene editing treatments could eventually transform the management of high cholesterol from lifelong medication dependence to potentially durable prevention.

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