Top 3 Causes Of Fatty Liver Disease Explained; 5 Prevention Tips To Follow

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), previously known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), refers to a spectrum of liver conditions characterised by the accumulation of fat in liver cells, which is not primarily due to alcohol consumption. The term MASLD reflects that metabolic dysfunction - how your body processes and stores energy - is the primary driver of the disease. MASLD is closely linked to various metabolic dysfunctions, such as obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes.

According to a new Lancet global study, published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, nearly 2 billion people worldwide could be living with metabolic liver disease by 2050. The study highlights that the number of people affected has already surged dramatically over the past three decades, driven largely by rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, and increasing cases of type 2 diabetes. Today, an estimated 1.3 billion people are living with the disease, a figure projected to grow significantly in the coming decades.

The top three causes of MASLD

1. Obesity

Obesity is the most significant risk factor for MASLD. Excess body fat, particularly abdominal fat, leads to fatty infiltration of the liver. The mechanisms include insulin resistance that results in increased lipolysis and hepatic lipid accumulation.

2. Insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes

Insulin resistance is considered the hallmark of MASLD. When cells stop responding effectively to insulin, the body compensates by producing more of the hormone. This high level of insulin actually promotes the delivery of fatty acids to the liver and stimulates the process where the liver creates new fat from sugar, leading to significant fat accumulation in liver cells.

3. Dietary factors and metabolic syndrome

The modern dietary landscape is a major driver of liver stress. Key contributors within this category include:

Dyslipidemia: Abnormal levels of lipids in the blood, such as high triglycerides and low HDL cholesterol, can promote fat accumulation in the liver. Dyslipidemia often accompanies obesity and insulin resistance, exacerbating the risk of liver disease.

Abnormal levels of lipids in the blood, such as high triglycerides and low HDL cholesterol, can promote fat accumulation in the liver. Dyslipidemia often accompanies obesity and insulin resistance, exacerbating the risk of liver disease. High fructose intake: Unlike glucose, fructose is processed almost exclusively by the liver. Excessive consumption, often from sweetened beverages or processed snacks, is a direct precursor to liver fat.

Unlike glucose, fructose is processed almost exclusively by the liver. Excessive consumption, often from sweetened beverages or processed snacks, is a direct precursor to liver fat. Sedentary lifestyle: A lack of physical activity contributes significantly to weight gain and insulin resistance. Regular exercise helps control weight, improve insulin sensitivity, and maintain overall metabolic health, reducing the risk of liver fat accumulation.

Tips to lower your risk

1. Maintain a healthy weight:

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise can significantly reduce the likelihood of developing MASLD.

2. Adopt a balanced diet:

Emphasise whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reduce the intake of sugary foods and beverages, as well as highly processed foods high in saturated fats.

3. Exercise regularly:

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity weekly. Physical activity not only helps with weight management but also improves insulin sensitivity and liver health.

4. Limit alcohol intake:

Excessive consumption can exacerbate liver damage. Moderation is essential.

5. Regular health screenings:

Monitor metabolic health through regular check-ups with healthcare providers. Early detection of risk factors, such as elevated liver enzymes, can help in early intervention.

Incorporating these lifestyle changes can not only help prevent MASLD but also promote overall health and well-being.

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