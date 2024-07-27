British Woman Lost 48 Kg In A Year, Thanks To One Simple Gym Hack

In a viral video, Millie Slater showcases her weight loss journey. (Representative Image)

A 20-year-old marketing executive from Northamptonshire, England, has gone viral on social media following her incredible weight loss. Millie Slater shared a TikTok video that showed off her dramatic transformation-from 115 kilogrammes in January 2023 to now being very lean at 67 kilogrammes. The viral video, which featured Ms Slater's toned physique, has already pulled in more than 400,000 views.

She has shared a post detailing how her success can be attributed to consistent effort and a balanced approach to fitness and nutrition. With frustratingly unhelpful fad diets, she had made up her mind to forge her path by regularly hitting the gym and logging calories while focusing on protein consumption and maintaining a caloric deficit.

In an interview with Newsweek, Slater revealed that incorporating weight training and incline walking on the treadmill significantly enhanced her gym experience. She noted that her approach closely resembles the 12-3-30 treadmill workout popularised by influencer Lauren Giraldo, which she found particularly motivating and effective.

She walks at a 12 percent grade at 3 miles an hour for 30 minutes. This workout has been known to burn loads of calories with a low-impact exercise alternative.

Slater says that exercise needs to be enjoyable, and walking itself is enough with a little more activity to keep one fit.

Coincidentally, the Journal of Biomechanics recently published a study stating, "You'll burn 17 percent more calories if you walk at a 5 percent incline and 32 percent more at a 10 percent incline versus walking on a flat surface."



HealthCentral says that in only 30 minutes with the 12-3-30 workouts, a person who weighs 150 pounds will burn around 300 calories.