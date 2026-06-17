Watch: Foreigner's Honest Take On India Goes Viral, Calls Indians "Most Hospitable"

A foreigner named Paige shared a video from the mountains while travelling in India, praising Indians as the "most hospitable" people she has ever met. The solo traveller even used the phrase "die on that hill," meaning she would defend her stance to the end, regardless of the consequences. Recalling her experiences, Paige shared a few moving examples. She opened up about an incident when her flight to Delhi landed late at night, and the area where her hotel was located was closed off to vehicles. Her Uber driver got as close as he could, parked his car, and walked her the rest of the way to ensure she arrived safely.

"A complete stranger making sure I got there safely," she said in the video, praising the driver.

Another incident that surprised her happened at a pharmacy, where the cashier gave her a free hand sanitiser simply because he didn't have the exact cash to make change.

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"There was the lady who walked me to my bus station when I was lost. The man from the local restaurant who offered me a ride on his scooter when I got stuck in the rain. The old lady who gave me a plate of pakora simply because I 'must try!'" she wrote in the video's caption, sharing more examples.

"These are just a few of the many incredible acts of kindness I've experienced travelling in India over the past month. Honestly, I was nervous coming back entirely on my own as a solo female traveller, but I couldn't have felt more welcome."

She further noted that people in India consistently go out of their way to help others. "...it's one of the many reasons I've fallen in love with this country," she said.

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Social media reaction

The video was viewed over 92,800 times, with more than 4,200 users leaving comments. In the comment section, several users praised her for sharing her journey.

"Thanks for the positive reviews about Indians. I wish this reaches the world. Bad stuff and prejudices spread like wildfire. I wish good stuff would spread too," one user wrote.

"'Atithi Devo Bhava' in Sanskrit means guests are God's representatives. Enjoy your trip," another user stated.

A third user suggested she explore more of the region: "Have you been to Landour? If not, please try to do so and take some time to visit those beautiful British-era Victorian cafes."