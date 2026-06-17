Ex-Delhi Cop Quits Job, Moves To Australia To Become Real Estate Agent: "I Took A Risk"

Starting over in a new country often means trading status for survival; for an ex-Delhi police officer, that trade changed his life. Nishant Tomar, a former Sub-Inspector with the Delhi Police, recently shared his journey of leaving a secure government job in India to move to Australia and become a real estate agent.

"A few years ago, I took a risk that many people thought was crazy," Tomar wrote in the caption of an Instagram video that has since gone viral. "I left a secure government job in India, moved to Australia with uncertainty about the future, started from scratch, faced challenges, built my own home, and today I'm helping other families achieve the dream of owning their first home in Australia."

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His story has resonated deeply with many Indians who face similar pressures in foreign countries, including various uncertainties, the emotional toll of isolation, the shift from a respected career to entry-level work, and the slow process of rebuilding from zero.

Watch the video here:

"This journey wasn't about luck," Tomar added. "It was about taking chances, adapting to a new country, and never giving up when things got difficult. If you're planning to move abroad, buy your first home, or simply need proof that life can change completely in a few years, this video is for you."

"Sometimes the biggest opportunities come from the decisions that scare you the most," he concluded with a piece of advice.

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Social media reaction

The video quickly gained massive traction, amassing over 57,000 views and more than 1,300 likes. The post left social media users curious, with many taking to the comments to ask about his career transition.

"Which job or course did you do to get a job in Australia after your resignation?" one user asked. Others simply offered words of encouragement, with another adding, "Great to hear. God bless you."