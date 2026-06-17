After Bungee Tragedy, Another Brazilian Woman Dies In 100-Foot Fall While Hiking

Days after a 21-year-old woman died after she was thrown off a bridge in Brazil without a bungee cord attached, another woman fell 100 feet to her death after slipping while applying bug spray, the New York Post reported. The freak accident happened Sunday at Grutas do Spar in Marica, near Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian outlet Globo reported.

The 59-year-old, identified as Rosemary Suzart Garcia, was hiking with a group when she stepped onto a short path near an overlook to apply insect repellent. While lifting her leg to spray it, she lost her balance and toppled over the edge.

According to the witness Giovani Maximino, the guide lunged to grab her arm but nearly went over too. "The guide tried to hold her and almost fell too," he told the Brazilian media outlet. "He threw himself toward her but only managed to grab onto a root in the area."

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Garcia was wearing safety gear, including a helmet and gloves, but Maximino said the fall was "very fast", from a height of about 100 feet. The report mentioned that the firefighters recovered her body later that evening.

"I only managed to locate the children, who live in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, at almost two in the morning to give them the news," Maximino said as quoted. "Until then, we had no contact with any family member."

Authorities are investigating the accident.

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It came less than 24 hours after another tragedy at Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, Sao Paulo. On Saturday, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was thrown from the 130-foot bridge during a rope-jumping event without her bungee cord attached.

Video shows staff carrying her to the edge while the rope lay unused on the platform. Witnesses can be heard shouting as she falls.

Police arrested six people connected to the event, and the three organisers were charged with homicide with implied malice.

Freitas, a recent graduate in physical education, had posted photos from the site minutes before the jump, joking, "Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge?"