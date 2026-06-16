Dog In Knicks Jersey Shot By Police After Neighbour Mistakes Cheers For Distress

A shocking incident happened in Los Angeles, California, as a woman's celebration for the New York Knicks ended in tragedy when Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers fatally shot her dog, Metro.UK reported.

The police were rushed to the Canoga Park apartment after a neighbour called them thinking the woman's loud cheering was someone screaming in distress.

The owner, Marie Marseille, was watching the game at Jordan Avenue condo when the Knicks clinched the title.

A viral photo shows her two-year-old dog named Jameson, a Golden Retriever-Saint Bernard-poodle mix, dressed in a Knicks jersey for the occasion.

As quoted by the outlet, Marseille said she was shouting with joy, not in fear.

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Shortly before 9:00 pm (local time), a neighbour allegedly heard the noise and called the police to report a possible domestic dispute between two women.

According to the LAPD, the dog was by her side and barking. The officers asked her to secure Jameson, and she reportedly closed the door briefly. When she reopened it, LAPD said Jameson exited and "charged" at one of the officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

Marseille says she was trying to put the dog away, but he slipped past and simply walked toward the officer, wagging and energetic, not aggressive.

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"We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks. We were f**king celebrating the Knicks," the woman screamed.

"Jameson wasn't baring his teeth, he wasn't growling, he wasn't aggressive, he wasn't barking. He was just moving toward the officer," Marseille told Fox 11.

According to the report, Raymon Alvarez, who lives across the street, told ABC7 that when he was going for a walk, he heard the screams.

"The screaming I heard was like, 'Ah! Oh my God! Oh my God!' Like just, pure screaming," Alvarez said as quoted, further adding that he heard gunfire.

"I didn't think they were gunshots at first because this area is not really known for any sort of gun violence," Alvarez reportedly said.

The neighbour who made the 911 call told local media they now feel guilty but believed they were reporting someone in trouble.

The incident is being probed.