US Teen Shot Dead By Cops After Allegedly Killing Police Dog, Pointing Gun At Officers

Police shot and killed a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly killed a police dog and pointed his gun at officers in Georgia. The Clayton County Police Department identified the teenager as Stephon Ford, according to CNN.

During a news conference, Clayton County Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Parks said that the shooting happened in Jonesboro, Georgia, which is about 17 miles south of Atlanta, just before 2 am.

The media outlet reported that the Jonesboro Police Department was responding to suspicious activity that involved three males at a hotel. Upon contract, all three fled, and two were caught by police and taken into custody, Mr Parks said.

Jonesboro police reached out to the Clayton County Police Department to help with the search for the third suspect.

The police soon located the suspect hiding in the nearby wooded area. The teen then produced a handgun and began firing, killing the police dog.

The dog was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The overall situation is tragic. We hate it. We never want anything like this to happen," Parks told reporters.

The suspect then pointed his firearm at officers and then the officer opened fire on the suspect, striking and killing him.