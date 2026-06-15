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Watch: Vir Das Alleges Zepto Delivered Fake Rs 50,000 Apple Watch, Calls It "Full Scam"

He confirmed in a follow-up post that the company had reached out to him and a real Apple Watch was delivered.

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Watch: Vir Das Alleges Zepto Delivered Fake Rs 50,000 Apple Watch, Calls It "Full Scam"
He said "Designed by Watch in China" was written on it.
  • Comedian Vir Das accused Zepto of sending a fake Apple Watch after ordering one online
  • Das paid around Rs 50,000 but received a Chinese knock-off instead of a genuine Apple Watch
  • He shared videos showing the fake watch and said Zepto's customer support offered no solution
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Comedian Vir Das has publicly accused quick-commerce platform Zepto of sending him a fake Apple Watch after he ordered one for an urgent shoot. In a social media post, Das claimed that he paid around Rs 50,000 for the device on Zepto, expecting a genuine device. Instead, he alleged that the product that arrived was a Chinese knock-off. He shared the video on Instagram and X, showing the watch and its box, which carried the phrase "Designed by Watch in China" rather than Apple branding or logo.

"Okay. Am I wrong? Do all Apple Watches look like this, or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with China copies?" Das wrote on X. He added that he called customer support, but a representative told him there was "nothing they could do." Das said he needed the watch urgently for a shoot and ended up with a device he believes is not authentic despite paying full price.

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Watch the video here:

The post quickly gained traction, with users commenting that the font on the back of the watch was a giveaway. Some users shared similar experiences about other electronics ordered through commerce platforms. One user suggested opting for cash on delivery for such orders and checking the seal before unboxing.

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Zepto's reaction

"This isn't the experience we aim to deliver, and I'd like to get this sorted for you," the company wrote, further assuring to look into the matter right away.

In a follow-up post, Das confirmed that the company had reached out to him and a real Apple Watch was delivered.

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