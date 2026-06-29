Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Claims She 'Injured' Vir Das During Kissing Scene In <i>Revolver Rani</i>

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Vir Das's X post after he called the swirling rumours that the actress injured him during a shoot of a kissing scene "pure fiction." Reacting to Vir's post, Kangana wrote on X, "Thanks, Vir, but who is she? Ewww — seems like some weirdo using us to satisfy her demonic sex fantasies. I am eating your blood and you are traumatised and crying even today after a decade. How random."

The rumours resurfaced this week after a journalist told a podcast audience that Kangana kept kissing Vir during the Revolver Rani shoot after the director said "cut," leaving his lip wounded. Putting the record straight, Vir Das wrote on X on Saturday, "Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain she is a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander against her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy, but on set... no problems at all."

The rumour

Back in 2023, Kangana Ranaut addressed an earlier version of the same claim with a sarcastic Instagram post. She joked that she 'assaulted poor Vir Das' after a public feud with superstar Hrithik Roshan. Vir Das reacted to that round of the story at the time as well and questioned why it kept resurfacing.

The clash

The clash between Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut dates back to 2021, when his comedy special "I Come From Two Indias," recorded during a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., prompted a wave of backlash in India over his commentary on issues including sexual violence, the farmers' protests, and the country's handling of the pandemic.

Kangana Ranaut was among those who criticised the video at the time, calling it "soft terrorism" on Instagram and describing Vir Das as a "criminal." He defended the video then, saying it was meant as satire about the duality within any nation — light and dark — rather than an attack on the country itself.

About Revolver Rani

Revolver Rani, directed by Sai Kabir and presented by Wave Cinemas, was released in April 2014 and starred Kangana Ranaut opposite Vir Das. Piyush Mishra and Zakir Hussain play pivotal roles in the film.

Also Read | Vir Das Recalls Kangana Ranaut And Him "Beating The Sh*t Out Of Each Other" In Revolver Rani: "A Once-In-A-Generation Actress"