Exclusive: Will Kangana Ranaut Text Diljit Dosanjh If She Likes <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i>? Her Reply

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut may have sparred publicly with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh over the years, but she says there is no personal animosity between them.

Speaking to NDTV while promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut addressed her equation with Diljit Dosanjh when asked whether fate seems determined to place them on opposite sides of public debates.

"We are not against each other," Kangana Ranaut said. "We just had contradictory opinions about a certain event."

The actor was referring to their widely publicised exchange during the farmers' protests in 2020-21, when the two celebrities found themselves on opposing sides of a debate that played out on social media. The disagreement began after Kangana shared posts about an elderly woman participating in the protests, drawing criticism from several public figures, including Diljit. What followed was a series of social media exchanges that quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity feuds in the country.

Years later, however, Kangana appears far less interested in revisiting that chapter.

"I've got nothing against that guy," she told NDTV, before adding a detail that may surprise many who closely followed the controversy: "We've never even met in life."

When asked if she would be open to meeting Diljit in the future, Kangana responded with a straightforward, "Why not?"

The conversation then turned to Diljit's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Asked whether she would message the actor if she happened to enjoy his performance, Kangana laughed off the possibility.

"That's too much, na?" she replied.

Interestingly, both Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga released on the same day, June 12, 2026.

The remarks came during a wide-ranging conversation centred on Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film inspired by the extraordinary bravery displayed by doctors, nurses and hospital staff at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. While stories of police personnel and commandos have often dominated public memory of the attacks, Kangana said what drew her to the project was its focus on ordinary people whose contributions largely went unnoticed.

"Cama Hospital saved around 400 lives, but they went unnoticed," she said.

Beyond the film, Kangana also reflected on the state of the Hindi film industry, warning that cinema halls are facing an existential challenge in the digital era.

"Theatres are on ventilator," she said, arguing that audiences increasingly prefer consuming content on their phones and streaming platforms. Kangana went on to predict that the film industry could face serious consequences if theatrical viewing continues to decline and enough successful films are not being made.

The actor-politician also spoke about feminism, saying she believes the term has acquired a "negative notion" in some circles because people often confuse it with "male-bashing." On whether politics has changed her approach to acting, Kangana maintained that she was politically and socially aware long before entering public life.

As for the long-running perception that she and Diljit are sworn rivals, Kangana's latest comments suggest otherwise. While their differences over the farmers' protests remain part of public record, she insists the disagreement was about a particular issue, not a personal feud.

And despite years of headlines linking their names together, Kangana says the two have never actually crossed paths.

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