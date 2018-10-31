Cops Rush To Church After Reports Of 'Men With Guns'. Instead, They Find...

Cops arrived at the Guardian Angel Catholic Church after reports of men with rifles near the area.

Officers of the Los Angeles Police Department responded in large numbers to reports of 'men with large guns' entering a church in East Hollywood on Monday afternoon. However, on reaching the spot, they realised that it wasn't an armed robbery or a break-in, but instead a shoot for a music video using fake guns.

According to CBS, cops responded to reports of men with rifles near the Guardian Angel Catholic Church. However, investigators later determined that the guns were fake and being used as props during an unauthorised music video shoot.

East Hollywood LAPD OFFICER NEEDS HELP CALL! When arriving at 1100 n commonwealth officers see men with assault rifles around a church!!! Huge PD backup response. Turns out it is an un permitted video shoot. @KCBSKCALDeskpic.twitter.com/BaLCPleYL0 - stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) October 29, 2018

Producer Peter Mandana told Fox News that the shoot was for a video by Bengali rap artists.

"They're local natives from this area," Mr Mandana said. "Set to do a music video today."

However, police say the artists did not secure the necessary permission for the shoot, so they did not know it was happening.

"Officers see these rifles and we're thinking it's the real deal," LAPD Officer Keith Green said to CBS. "Based upon everything that's occurred in the nation over the last week, we're gonna take precautionary measures and treat this as though this is the actual, real situation."

Two people, including the director of the music video, were arrested.