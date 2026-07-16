Arunachal Restores Vital Border Link After Flashfloods Washed Away Key Bridge

The Kurung Kumey diistrict administration in Arunachal Pradesh has restored connectivity to the strategically important border outpost of Damin-Huri after a key bridge was swept away by flashfloods on JUly 13.

Officiails said the restoration operation was launched immediately by the district adminsitration in coordination with the 85 Road Construction Company (RCC). Despite continuous rainfall, challenging terrain, and adverse weather conditions, the teams installed a makeshift bridge and restored connectivity to the border outpost, they said.

The authorities also immediately constituted and activated the Quick Response Team (QRT), which rushed to the spot in Damin-Huri and Parsi Parlo to assess the extent of the damage.

Immediate relief and assistance was provided to those impacted by the disaster, officials said.

The flashfloods had left Damin-Huri completely cut off, disrupting the movement of residents, essential commodities, emergency services, and officials.

Given Damin-Huri's significance as an important border outpost, the disruption also carried strategic implications, making the timely restoration of connectivity a matter of both public welfare and national importance.

The movement of essential supplies and emergency response has resumed after the connectivity was restored, providing much-needed relief to the residents while ensuring uninterrupted access to the strategically sensitive frontier region.

The district administration also urged the public to remain vigilant during the ongoing monsoon season, as heavy rainfall may continue to trigger flashfloods and landslides, with restoration teams remaining on standby to respond to any future emergencies.

