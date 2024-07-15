Arunachal Villages On China Border Receive Essential Supplies After Flash Floods

Despite the adversities, the team remained undeterred in their mission.

After an arduous trek spanning several days through the treacherous hilly terrains of Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh, a team from the district administration reached a village near the China border with crucial relief supplies.

Earlier this month, Kurung Kumey district was severely affected by heavy rainfall, resulting in road closures and triggering massive landslides and mudslides. The aftermath of these natural disasters has posed significant challenges for the administration in ensuring that villagers have access to essential supplies.

Led by Vishaka Yadav, a young and dynamic IAS officer, and assisted by the Border Roads Organization, the administration in Kurung Kumey is trying to reach out to the last village across the border with essential goods.

Upon reaching the village situated on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the district administration team was greeted with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. They distributed ration items, medicines, and other essentials to approximately 2400 villagers residing across the Indo-China border. Videos capturing their efforts have gained significant traction on social media platforms.

Videos of the operation show the district's Superintendent of Police, and John Diru, Circle Officer of Sarli and Polosang circles, carrying rice on their backs during the challenging 45 km journey to the village, which had been severely devastated by recent flash floods.

Two bridges and four concrete culverts were wiped away along that route due to the recent flash floods, making it an all the more perilous journey for the team. Despite these adversities, the team remained undeterred in their mission.