11 Soldiers Feared Missing After Army Camp Hit By Flash Flood In Uttarakhand

Around eight to ten soldiers are reportedly missing after an army camp in Uttarakhand's Harshil was hit by flash floods on Tuesday, said army sources.

The cloudburst struck at 1:45 pm near the Dharali village area, just 4 km from the Indian Army camp at Harshil.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and is home to many hotels, restaurants and homestays. The cloudburst occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga River, leading to devastating floods, locals said.

Within 10 minutes of the incident, the Army mobilised 150 personnel to the disaster site.

Rescue teams immediately began evacuating trapped villagers and providing critical assistance on the ground.

In a statement, the Army said, "The situation is under continuous monitoring, and the Indian Army remains fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected civilians."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the situation "extremely sad and distressing" and said relief operations are underway on a war footing.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing," Mr Dhami said in a post on X.